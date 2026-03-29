“Arizona’s Going to Have Another Good Coach”: Tommy Lloyd Addresses Arizona Future as UNC Rumors Continue to Swirl

When one of the best jobs in the country opens up, the coaches of No. 1 seeds at March Madness tend to be the first in the conversation. North Carolina, for the first time in a while, is hiring outside the family and Arizona boss Tommy Lloyd is right in the eye of the storm. According to Jeff Goodman, North Carolina is in a “holding pattern” in their choice between Lloyd and Dusty May. However, as rumors continue in the background, Lloyd has shone a light on the Arizona legacy and committed to continuing to build it.

Arizona dominated Purdue 79-64 in the West Regional final to snap a streak of five straight losses in the Elite Eight that spanned 25 years. He finally overcame the heartbreak that plagued the otherwise successful Lute Olson and Sean Miller eras. As Lloyd takes Arizona to the next level, he maintains his connection to the past.

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“I love those guys and they’ve given me a better life because they helped build this program to what it is now,” Lloyd told the media. “The legacy is so strong and those guys have been so cool and so welcoming to me. The sun may be shining on this team and me coaching it right now, but when it’s shining on you, you have to fight to protect it and build it.”

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This was not the only dedication to the National Championship winner, the late Olson from Lloyd, after this win. After winning in an ecstatic manner, he addressed the crowd while saying, “There is a good-looking guy in white hair looking down right now that is happy.” Then there is legendary coach and Arizona alum Steve Kerr, who was in the stands for the Elite 8 game. Now, Tommy Lloyd carries the weight to take that standard forward.

Imago Dec 18, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd watches the game during the first half against the Samford Bulldogs at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“That’s what I feel like my number one responsibility is, to fight to protect the program and fight to build it for those who came before me and for those that are going to follow after me because Arizona is going to have another good coach after me. I promise you. The place is special,” he said.

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This would be a relief for Arizona fans, as it’s a reaffirmation of Lloyd’s loyalty to the program. “This team deserves my full focus. So, there’s not one thing that is going to knock me off my path. I’m 100% focused on Arizona basketball and this program,” he said before the Elite 8 matchup. So, it seems Lloyd is trending towards staying and continuing to build Arizona. And in this process to take Arizona back to where they belong, 1 homegrown freshman has played a very important part.

Tommy Lloyd Gushes On Koa Peat After Arizona-born Completes String Of 4s

Perhaps this moment of a grand return to the final four meant most to Koa Peat. He was born in Gilbert, Arizona, which is less than 2 hours away from the University. He spent his entire childhood in the state and watched Arizona fail to make the Final four. Now, with 20 points and 7 rebounds in the Elite eight, he has led them to a historical landmark.

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He has been one of the primary reasons Arizona is considered the best team in the country as he averages 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. So, after the Purdue win, coach tommy Lloyd had only praise for the freshmen.

“They call him Mr. Arizona for something. Guys, Koa is special. I know you guys hear it, but you got to hear it again,” he said. “Four state championships at the same high school. Didn’t go to a prep school. Four gold medals with USA Basketball. No one in FIBA history has ever done that. And helped lead Arizona to a Final Four. That was my recruiting pitch: four, four, and four. Let’s do it.”

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That resume at just 18 years old is something. And he can add the national championship to it as well. “Just being a kid from Arizona, to take this team to a Final Four, man, it’s a blessing,” said Peat. With Lloyd committed and Peat ascending, Arizona’s future looks just as powerful as its legacy.