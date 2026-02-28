Arizona vs Kansas: Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

The Arizona Wildcats are on a serious roll going into Saturday’s game against 14th-ranked Kansas, and the stakes couldn’t be higher: if they win, they will at least share the Big 12 regular season title. The No. 2 Wildcats are hungry, healthy, and playing their best basketball at just the right time after losing two games in a row and dropping to second place.

Kansas beat Arizona for the first time this season at Allen Fieldhouse on February 9. The Wildcats will never let anyone forget that this is a rematch. The good news for fans in Arizona? This game will be very different from their first meeting because both Koa Peat and Darryn Peterson are expected to play.

The Jayhawks have been their own worst enemy this season, with their inconsistency highlighted by big wins over teams like No. 5 Houston followed by baffling losses to unranked opponents like Cincinnati.

Arizona vs. Kansas: Where to watch

When: 3 p.m., Central time, Saturday

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM).

Arizona vs. Kansas: Injury Reports

Arizona vs. Kansas: Probable Lineups

Kansas: Flory Bidunga, Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., Bryson Tiller, Darryn Peterson

Arizona: Brayden Burries, Jaden Bradley, Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenko, Koa Peat

Prediction: Can Kansas pull off the road upset?

Polymarket odds say that No. 2 Arizona is a huge favorite to win Saturday’s home game against No. 14 Kansas. Arizona has an 81% chance of winning, while Kansas has a 19% chance. The numbers tell a clear story: Arizona has a 26-2 record, is 13-2 in the Big 12, and has a 14-1 record at home, which makes the Wildcats a very hard team to bet against. Kansas is 21-7 and has only won 5 of its 9 road games this season, which doesn’t give them much confidence going into McKale Center.

Coach Tommy Lloyd is embracing the high-stakes nature of the game. “This team’s done a good job hanging with it all year, putting ourselves in position to be in position,” Lloyd said. “Obviously, it’d be a great accomplishment. Anytime you’re judged over a conference season against your competitors, if you can come out on top, that says something about your program.”

Kansas can win; its 6-4 record against ranked teams shows that. But Arizona has a big advantage because it has more offensive depth and plays at home. Expect a close first half, but Arizona will pull away in the end.