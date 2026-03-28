Arizona vs Purdue Elite 8 Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

After silencing John Calipari’s Arkansas, Arizona now has another foe to deal with in Matt Painter’s Purdue, who brushed past Sean Miller’s Texas by a whisker (79-77). Arizona may be the favorite on paper, but Purdue has a specific weapon that has been the Wildcats’ kryptonite all season.

Two tough, resilient teams are bound to bring out the best in each other, so let’s dive in and find out how these two teams line up ahead of the game.

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Arizona vs Purdue: Where to watch

Date: March 28, 2026

Time: 20:49 ET / 17:49 PT

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Venue: SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA

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Watch On: TBS, truTV

Arizona vs Purdue: Injury Report

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Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats have no injury issues on their roster at the moment and will play at their full strength

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Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers will also be coming out to play with their best team, as there are no injury issues in their lineup.

Arizona vs Purdue: Probable Starting Lineups

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Arizona Wildcats:

Ivan Kharchenkov

Koa Peat

Motiejus Krivas

Brayden Burries

Jaden Bradley

Purdue Boilermakers

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Oscar Cluff

C.J. Cox

Braden Smith

Fletcher Loyer

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Prediction: Can Braden Smith and Kaufman-Renn Overcome The Wildcats?

Polymarket has already decided on the outcome, and it does seem that they have played it safe with the Wildcats becoming the winners of the bout. Arizona is currently a heavy favorite with their 70% possibility of a victory, while Purdue sits at a meagre 31%, making them the underdogs.

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Imago credits: Polymarket

Purdue knows it’s quite an uphill task from here on out and again hopes for players like Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith to pull a rabbit out of the hat. While most of their stats look identical, it is Arizona’s domination throughout this tournament that is putting them on a higher pedestal. The Wildcats are 38-2 at this point in the tournament, and except for two losses against Kansas and Texas Tech, they have been unstoppable.

The likes of Koa Peat and Brayden Burries have all looked in form and dominated all the teams they have played against so far. Purdue, however, cannot be counted out by any means, and with their FG% being almost identical, it does seem that the glass court will see some end-to-end action with both teams looking to overpower the other.