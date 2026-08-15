Arkansas Front Office Issues Official Statement After Arrest of 19 Y.O. Forward Following Multiple Criminal Charges

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Isaiah Sealy was already facing an uphill battle to make his mark at Arkansas, and now the Razorbacks sophomore is dealing with a legal situation that could bring even more uncertainty to his future with the program.

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Sealy was arrested in Fayetteville early Friday morning and released later that morning after posting a bond. However, the complications for him might not end here, as the Razorbacks will most likely be taking some concrete action against the teenage player.

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“We are aware of the issue regarding Isaiah Sealy and are gathering information from the proper officials. After receiving and reviewing the information, we will handle the matter internally,” An Arkansas Razorbacks spokesperson told the Southwest Times Record after they reached out.

“Arkansas wing Isaiah Sealy was arrested last night in Fayetteville… He was released this morning after a $1,615 bond.” On3 Sr. Managing Editor James Fletcher III posted on X, outlining the charges against him. Furthermore, a video of Sealy being apprehended by police officials, shared by X page The Hogs Probs, has also been making the rounds on the internet.

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According to the preliminary report by Fayetteville PD, Sealy attempted to enter Tin Roof on Dickson Street in Fayetteville but was denied entry after he could not provide identification. It was just a matter of time before police became involved, and Sealy was subsequently taken into custody. Authorities reportedly found substances in his possession. He is now set for a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 28 at the Fayetteville District Court.

Sealy appeared in 19 games last season for the Arkansas Razorbacks, averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game. Even considering his limited 7 minutes per game, it is clear that the now 19-year-old forward was already struggling to leave a mark for his program.

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That leaves another question hanging over Sealy: what happens to his place within the Razorbacks program?

Sealy arrived at Arkansas as a four-star prospect from Springdale High School in November 2024 and became one of John Calipari’s early commitments after the coach took over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

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He averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists during his time with Springdale and helped the Bulldogs win the state championship in 2023 as a sophomore.

His freshman season, however, never turned into a major role. The 6-foot-7 wing appeared in only 19 games and averaged 7.0 minutes, leaving him with plenty to prove heading into his second year.

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For Sealy, though, the focus had already shifted away from basketball before the arrest. In June, Calipari announced that Sealy had suffered a knee injury during a pickup game and would need surgery, with no recovery timeline initially provided.

Less than a week ago, Calipari and the staff got an early look at a roster with plenty of new faces at the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League. The Arkansas Razorbacks played four exhibition games between July 31 and August 4. Now, with a legal case still pending, Sealy faces another hurdle before he can get back to focusing on basketball.