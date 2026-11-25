While fans expected a dramatic Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley handshake showdown, Tuesday’s game offered a different spectacle: an NSFW exchange involving Ashlyn Watkins, though what she said and who started it remain unclear. No. 1 South Carolina handed No. 7 UConn a 65-56 defeat at Mohegan Sun Arena, holding the Huskies to just 26.6% shooting and closing the first half on a 16-0 run. Here’s how it unfolded.

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With about seven minutes left in the third quarter, UConn was trying to climb out of an offensive slump, trailing 40-24. Sarah Strong caught the ball at the top of the key and drove inside after a quick crossover. Watkins recovered, swatted the layup out of bounds, stared Strong down, and exchanged words with the UConn huddle.

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Officials called a technical foul for taunting, and Strong made both free throws to cut the deficit to 14.

The block was part of South Carolina’s plan. Before the game, Staley stated that they wanted to “make it hard for her (Strong) to catch the ball,” and Strong, the reigning National Player of the Year, struggled to find perfect rhythm.

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Strong finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds but made only 6 of 17 shots. She also went 2-for-5, committed three turnovers, and picked up four fouls. Watkins ended with seven points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and four steals, and her lone blunder in an inspired defensive night was the technical foul.

However, no personal or pre-college history between Watkins and Strong has been reported. And this was not Watkins’ first technical.

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She drew one on November 30, 2023, against North Carolina. After forcing a turnover, she tangled with UNC forward Alyssa Ustby, leading to shoving and trash-talking. UNC’s Deja Kelly stepped in, and officials gave both Watkins and Kelly technicals.

FOX’s numbe rs show it was her only one in all 38 games of South Carolina’s undefeated championship season.

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Fans noticed Tuesday’s moment right away, and the first argument was about the words. A fan shared a clip of the moment on X, and it appeared as if Watkins mouthed the words “fat b****” while walking away.

“DID SHE CALL SARAH STRONG A FAT B****???” the fan wrote.

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Another read the words differently, arguing, “Well actually I think she said ‘that wasn’t a foul b****.'”

The two guesses cannot both be right, and neither is confirmed. Videos show Watkins exchanging words with the UConn huddle, with a CT Insider report suggesting she did “a bit too much jawing.” Officials called it taunting, but none of the reports say what the words were.

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Others turned to who started it, while some brought the scoreboard into the discussion.

“Ya’ll must not have watched the game because if you did you would’ve seen Sarah talking trash first. Ashlyn just responded,” one fan wrote.

“Typical! Let’s try and make people forget we just lost🤣🤣” another posted.

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The reports describe Watkins staring and talking, and only she was called for a technical. None mention Strong starting the exchange, with much of the speculation instead drawing on the reputation Watkins has built through previous on-court and off-court incidents.

As for the loss, UConn never recovered after halftime. The Huskies shot 26.6% overall and a meager 22.2% from beyond the arc, and turned the ball over 18 times. It was UConn’s third loss in November, a first in Geno Auriemma’s 42-year tenure.

A third group of fans went after Watkins herself.

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“Watkins is so weak 😂 she don’t needa be talkin bout nobody lmao,” one fan wrote.

Another post called her a great defender and rebounder but a “nonstop instigator,” claiming she did the same to Flau’jae Johnson against LSU.

The numbers back the defensive praise: three blocks and four steals from a senior forward who missed all of last season with a knee injury and has spent her whole career with Staley. Watkins was involved in the infamous 2024 brawl when Johnson’s bump into her during the 2024 SEC Championship sparked a brawl after Kamilla Cardoso rushed in. The scuffle led to six player ejections.

For now, the words remain unknown, and the game has moved on. Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 32 points, and South Carolina improved to 7-0 without Joyce Edwards, who sat out with an illness. UConn, meanwhile, fell to 4-3 without KK Arnold and Kayleigh Heckel.

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South Carolina plays Tennessee State on Saturday, while UConn faces No. 5 Duke in Boston, where a loss would worsen their 4-3 start, which is the worst since 1986-87.