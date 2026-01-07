Auburn Loses Despite 40-Foot Buzzer Beater Thanks to a Painfully Obvious Reason

Some moments in sports feel immortal. The kind that freeze time and live forever in highlight reels. Auburn fans thought they had just witnessed one of those when KeShawn Murphy buried a game-winner to topple the Texas A&M Aggies 91-90. But turns out, it wasn’t!

Texas A&M Aggies had stormed all the way back from a 16-point second-half deficit and were clinging to a 90–88 lead with two seconds left. Guard Pop Isaacs stepped to the free-throw line, missed the first, then intentionally fired the second hard at the rim to drain the clock.

The Tigers grabbed the rebound and launched a desperate heave that came up short. But the drama wasn’t over. Officials stopped play to review whether Isaacs’ intentional miss had touched the rim. After review, they ruled it had not. The result? Auburn ball, out of bounds, 70 feet from the basket with just 0.6 seconds left.

And then, in the blink of an eye, the impossible unfolded.

KeShawn Murphy caught the inbounds pass, turned, and hit a 40-foot shot near midcourt. The on-court officials initially ruled it good, giving the Auburn Tigers a 91–90 lead and sending the arena into a frenzy. However, after review, the basket was overturned and ruled no good. As a result, the Texas A&M Aggies held on for a 90–88 win.

Unsurprisingly, the decision did not sit well with the crowd. Bottles were thrown inside Neville Arena, where the 9,121 fans in attendance had just witnessed what many felt was nothing short of a robbery.

(This is a developing news…)

