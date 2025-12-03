Auburn Vs NC State: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

When two high-powered offenses meet, everyone is up for an exciting Challenge game. That’s exactly what will happen when the NC State Wolfpack play the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night. Both teams come into this game with a lot of momentum, winning 3-2 in their last five outings! But tonight, the Tigers will wish to extend their win to 7, whereas NC State will be desperate to take their tally to 6-2 instead of 5-3. And as the game time nears, here’s everything you need to know about how these two big names compare.

How to Watch Auburn vs NC State?

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT

Venue: Neville Arena, Auburn, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (offers a FREE trial to new subscribers)

Auburn Tigers vs NC State Wolfpack: Injury Report

Auburn Tigers: The Tigers seem to have a completely fit squad for this game, as there are no considerable injuries indicated before Wednesday’s battle, except for Abdul Bashir. He didn’t play in the last three matchups. Apart from that, the entire team will be there for Coach Barbee to take on the energetic Wolfpack offense.

NC State Wolfpack: NC State, too, is entering the game in good health, with no serious injuries that would prevent players from taking part in the game. The Wolfpack will be in a position to use its entire firepower against the tough Auburn defense.

Auburn vs NC State: Projected Starting Lineups

N.C. State

Darrion Williams (18.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg)

Paul McNeil (14.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg)

Quadir Copeland (13.6 ppg, 4.7 apg)

Ven-Allen Lubin (12.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg)

Tre Holloman (11.1 ppg, 2.3 apg)

Auburn

Keyshawn Hall (20.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg)

Tahaad Pettiford (15.1 ppg, 3.0 apg)

KeShawn Murphy (11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg)

Kevin Overton (9.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg)

Elyjah Freeman (8.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg)

Auburn vs NC State: Preview and Prediction

The battle is interesting because the two sides have very different styles and ways of thinking. Auburn’s offense is balanced and efficient, and it does well when it plays physically and makes free throws. NC State, on the other hand, has an explosive, perimeter-based attack that ranks eighth in the country from three-point range at 42.2%.

Auburn is scoring 88.5 points per game, scoring 708 points in 8 games with 48.2% shooting. The Tigers are doing it with a unique strategy as they spend most of their time at the free-throw line, making about 20 free throws every night.

Keyshawn Hall has been the team’s engine, leading the scoring with 20.9 points and grabbing 9.0 rebounds every night. Tahaad Pettiford has become an exciting scoring option, averaging 15.1 points per game and 3 assists per game.

The Tigers also do a great job of rebounding, getting 39.75 boards per game, and playing tough defense, getting 9.3 steals per night. NC State, on the other hand, is putting on an offensive clinic, scoring 93.6 points per game and shooting 51.7% from the field.

Darrion Williams has been the team’s heart and soul, scoring 18.7 points, grabbing 5.4 rebounds, and handing out 3.1 assists. Quadir Copeland runs the offense with 4.7 assists per game, and Paul McNeil Jr. and Tre Holloman help keep the starting unit balanced. Matt Able, who only plays a little, has shown promise by scoring close to 10 points per game. The Wolfpack’s three-point shooting is really good, which should worry Auburn’s defense.

The game brings two strong teams together. Can NC State’s great outside shooting beat Auburn’s tough defense? Will the fans at Auburn Arena make the difference?