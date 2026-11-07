Audi Crooks Enters NCAA Record Books as Oklahoma Secures Dominant NCAA Win

Maintaining a double-digit scoring average over an entire college basketball season is an impressive achievement. Doing so for 100 consecutive games, however, calls for a level of consistency that few players can sustain. Audi Crooks has now reached that milestone, carrying an extraordinary scoring streak from Iowa State to her new chapter at Oklahoma State.

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“AUDI-MATIC,” OSU women’s basketball’s X account quipped.

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“Make it 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ straight games in double figures for @AudiCrooks ‼️.”

The senior center achieved the feat during the Cowgirls’ dominant 92-38 win over Morgan State on November 6. Crooks finished that outing with 14 points and 11 rebounds, recording her 100th consecutive game with at least 10 points.

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According to Oklahoma State’s announcement, she became the third player in Big 12 history to reach the milestone, as well as the 12th player in NCAA history, cementing her reputation as one of college basketball’s most reliable scorers. For reference, the other two Big 12 players to do this were Courtney Paris for Oklahoma and Brittney Griner for Baylor.

Crooks’ 100-game streak is remarkable because of the big change in her surroundings as she achieved the milestone. The center spent her first three seasons at Iowa State before entering the transfer portal and committing to the Cowgirls in April this year.

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Despite the move to a new program and adjusting to a different system, her consistency in the scoring column has remained intact. In fact, the only game in which she failed to reach the 10-point mark was her freshman debut against Butler on November 6, 2023. She scored eight points that night.

Her latest performance saw Crooks score 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting, adding 11 rebounds, two steals, and a block. She had already kept her streak alive in her debut for the Cowgirls against Southern, when she scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds in an 81-39 win.

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The milestone itself came during a comprehensive game from Oklahoma State. OSU controlled the game from the opening tip, holding Morgan State to just six points in the first quarter while building a 16-point lead. They extended the advantage to 42-15 by halftime and pulled away after the break. The Cowgirls now sit at 2-0 for the season.

Crooks saw a lot of support from her teammates. The Cowgirls were led in scoring by Liv McGill, who logged 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, while Nene Ndiaye and Yuting Deng combined for 30 points. Oklahoma State saw five players score in double digits, while starting their season strong defensively.

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Audi Crooks’ Record-Breaking Iowa State Career Sets the Stage for a New Chapter

Crooks’ scoring streak is the product of three dominant seasons at Iowa State. She finished her three-year stint there with 2,256 points, the second-most in program history, averaging 22.8 points per game on an efficient 61.1% from the field.

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She also earned unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 honors in all three seasons, and was named an All-American each year.

Her final season at Iowa State was the most dominant of them all, averaging 25.8 points as the second-highest scorer in the country while shooting 64.9% from the field. She also recorded multiple 40-point performances that season, but ultimately left the program.

“I would say what kind of drew me into this team is that the fact that over the last three years we lost to them multiple times,” she said about joining Oklahoma State.

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“[Head coach Jacie Hoyt] was able to scout really well. I think she limited me the best out of all the other Big 12 teams. So if you can’t beat them, join them, and I wanted to know her tactics. I knew that she knew me like the back of her hand. Since she knows my weaknesses, why not go there and improve on them?”

Crooks and Hoyt also have another connection. When Crooks was coming out of high school, Hoyt had tried to recruit her to UMKC, where she coached at the time, by offering her a scholarship.

Oklahoma State was ranked #1 in the preseason Big 12 rankings, and so far, they’ve looked every bit the part.

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Next up, Oklahoma State will face off against the Northwestern State Devils on November 9 at home. Now, as Crooks continues her career with them, the hope is that her individual production can translate into wins for the Cowgirls, as they have so far.