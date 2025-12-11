Audi Crooks Leads Iowa State to Hand Jan Jensen’s Iowa First Loss of Season

The intra-state showdown between Iowa and Iowa State, featuring Ava Heiden going up against the nation’s leading scorer Audi Crooks, was one of the most anticipated showdowns of the season. The No. 11 and No. 12 teams in the country were set to clash at Hilton Coliseum, and the game absolutely delivered.

The one thing missing from Iowa State’s hot start was a marquee win. The Cyclones hadn’t faced a ranked opponent yet, which made plenty of fans question how real this team truly was. But Audi Crooks and company made sure those doubts didn’t last long.

Iowa State snapped a three-game losing streak to in-state rival Iowa and pulled out a 74–69 win behind Crooks’ dominant 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13-of-20 shooting in a season-high 36 minutes, handing coach Jan Jensen her first loss of the season.

With the win, Iowa State moved to 11–0, marking its best start since the 2013–14 season, when the Cyclones opened the year with 14 straight victories. And this one meant even more. It was their first win over Iowa since the 77–70 Cy-Hawk victory on December 8, 2021. A long time coming!

But it wasn’t an easy win by any stretch. The Cyclones looked in full control, leading by 17 late in the third quarter, before Iowa came storming back with a massive 26–12 run that suddenly turned it into a three-point game in the final minutes. The Hawkeyes even had a chance to tie it, but Mackenzie Hare came up with the play of the night, blocking Taylor McCabe’s three-point attempt with 16 seconds left.

It was then Audi Crooks who stepped to the line for the biggest free throws of the night. She calmly knocked down one of two to make it 73–69, effectively slamming the door on Iowa’s comeback hopes. While the final point technically didn’t help extend her double-digit scoring streak to 78 games — the longest active streak in the entire country — it did help her seal her fourth 30-point game of the season.

Watching Audi Crooks play might take you back to those MyPlayer days on 2K when you were shamelessly farming points just because you could. Because that’s exactly what her season looks like in real life. Heading into this matchup, Crooks was scoring at a completely absurd pace. She was averaging more than a point per minute this season.

The junior had 276 points in just 245 minutes before facing Iowa, putting her on track to become the first Division I women’s player this century to average at least one point per minute. If she pulls it off, she would be just the second player in all of Division I (men or women), the NBA, or the WNBA this century to do it. The only other name on that list? A certain Joel Embiid, as per analyst Rachel Galligan on X.

November was a special month for her as she broke Iowa State’s single-game scoring record with a ridiculous 43-point game against Valparaiso. She scored 44 percent of her team’s points in just 20 minutes, which made it look like she was going up against high schoolers. Crooks was averaging 27.6 points per game, the highest in the nation, and she also had the second-highest field-goal percentage in the country.

Moving on, to understand just how important this win was for the fans, all you have to do is listen to what coach Bill Fennelly said afterward.

Audi Crooks’ Head Coach Explains the Importance of the Win Over Iowa

Historically, Iowa has always had the upper hand in this rivalry. The Hawkeyes still lead the all-time series 32–24 despite tonight’s loss. And it had been so long since Iowa State last beat Iowa that not a single player on the current Cyclones roster had ever experienced a win in this matchup. So naturally, this one meant everything for Audi Crooks and the rest of the team.

According to reporter Tommy Birch on X, head coach Bill Fennelly said in the postgame press conference that he had 203 texts waiting for him after tonight’s win. After the Northern Illinois game? Just one. “It was my wife telling me to bring home something to eat.”

This pretty much tells you everything you need to know about how big this win was for the Cyclones. Their next matchup is against Northern Iowa, a game they’re expected to handle comfortably, and another chance for Audi Crooks to add a few more pages to the record books.

And who knows, maybe even Ayoka Lee’s iconic 61-point NCAA single-game scoring record could be in danger. At this point, with the way Crooks is playing, nothing feels impossible.