Audi Crooks Leaves NCAA Community in Disbelief With One-of-a-Kind Big 12 Milestone

Audi Crooks is no stranger to rewriting the record books, but Wednesday night might have been one of her most jaw-dropping moments in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

In the Iowa State Cyclones 84–70 win over the No. 21 Texas Tech Lady Raiders, Crooks delivered yet another dominant performance, pouring in a game-high 33 points while barely missing a shot. However, by the time the final buzzer sounded, she wasn’t just celebrating another win; the junior center was also enjoying writing her name in a rare Big 12 history.

As per the latest updates, Crooks became just the fourth player in Iowa State program history to score 2,000 career points, joining an elite group that includes:

Ashley Joens (3,060 points, 2018-23)

Angie Welle (2,149 points, 1998-02)

Bridget Carleton (2,142 points, 2015-19)

However, what made this achievement even more stunning was how quickly she got there. Audi Crooks reached the mark in only 89 games to set a new Big 12 conference record for the fewest games needed to cross that line. To put that into perspective, the previous mark was held by Courtney Paris, who reached 2,000 points in 94 games.

With Crooks continuing to put up numbers that don’t even look real, fans across the NCAA world took to social media to praise the young star.

Fans erupt after Audi Crooks’ 2,000-Point Feat

Left in disbelief, one fan wrote, “2k points? That’s straight work. Respect.” While another added, “Hit 2K like it was nothing… straight bucket machine 😤🏀🔥.”

In the game, fourteen of her 20 first-half points came in the opening quarter alone, as she powered Iowa State to a quick 26–18 lead and immediately put Texas Tech on its heels. By the time the Red Raiders even tried to make a comeback, Crooks already put her team in complete control of the game.

And this wasn’t a one-off kind of performance! This has become a routine for the Cyclones’ junior center.

Her 33-point performance marked the 15th time in her career that she’s scored 30+ points, putting her at a level that only a few players in the country can match.

Furthermore, one fan wrote, “Huge milestone! Audi Crooks hitting 2,000 like it’s nothing 😤🏀 Legend in the making.” Whereas another wrote, “That’s very impressive. She is a force on offense.”

Imago Via Imagn

Solidifying her status as one of the best, Audi Crooks also set the record for the program’s single-game scoring record with 43 points against Valparaiso, only to top it again later with a 47-point performance against Indiana.

Her dominance has been a talk of the town throughout this season. So much so that even former-NFL-player-turned-media-personality, Pat McAfee, has become one of her biggest fans.

Just recently, McAfee released a song for Crooks whose lyrics go like, “You’re about to get cooked… by Audi Crooks.”

One fan summed it up the best and wrote, “LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!”

With this win under their belt, Iowa State is now sitting at 17–5 overall. After their five back-to-back losses, the Cyclones are already building momentum, winning games over the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Arizona Wildcats, and now the Lady Raiders.

As the season continues to move forward, the Cyclones are starting to look like a team no one in the Big 12 will want to face down the stretch, because Audi Crooks keeps playing like a once-in-a-generation force.