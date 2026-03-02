‘Female Shaq’: Audi Crooks Sets NCAA World Talking After Powering Iowa State to Record Milestone

In the history of the Big 12, only one name stood alone for a certain mark of dominance until Audi Crooks decided to join the party. The connotation carries much more weight following the Cyclones’ last game against Kansas State, when her historic Big 12 performance prompted fans to rally behind her.

Crooks scored a double-double, including 41 points and 13 boards in a 93-79 win for the Cyclones. This 40+ performance was Crooks’ fifth of her collegiate career so far, equaling former Baylor Bears player Brittney Griner’s record for the most 40+ performances in the Big 12 Conference. ESPN dropped a post on X to validate that Crooks is now part of another historic season.

“AUDI CROOKS DROPPED 41 PTS AGAINST KANSAS STATE 🔥 This is Crooks’ FIFTH career 40-point game, tying Brittney Griner for the most in Big 12 history 😤,” the caption of the post read.

Four of Crooks’ five 40+ games have come in the 2025-26 season, giving a clear indication of the Naismith Player of the Year-winning season she’s having. Moreover, with a season left in her eligibility, there isn’t much doubt that Crooks will shatter Griner’s record later on in the season or in her senior year.

On Sunday, Audi Crooks took charge of the Iowa state offense right after tip-off. She scored three precise two-pointers in the initial three minutes of the game to wreak havoc, and from this point, there was no stopping Crooks. The Algona native finished the night making an efficient 16 of 19 shots from open play. Fewer turnovers, dominance from the paint, and efficiency on the boards defined Crooks’ performance in the game.

This outing helped Iowa State immensely to clinch a win after two straight losses to TCU and Oklahoma State. But Crooks’ performances caught the fans’ attention on social media much more, and they didn’t hesitate to share their perspectives moments after Crooks equaled Brittney Griner’s record.

Comparisons with Shaq, Big 12 Supremacy

“Absolute legend!! She dominated the sport and really talented,” wrote a netizen.

“She’s the female Shaq,” chimed in another.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Audi Crooks and NBA veteran Shaquille O’Neal on social media. While a part of it is due to their immaculate physicality on the court, Crooks’ performance also transcends these contrasts perfectly. In her collegiate career so far, the Iowa State center has shown elite prowess near the paint, averaging 22.5 points per game and often earning praise from fans with nicknames like “Baby Shaq” and “Lady Shaq.”

These numbers are awe-inspiring, given that Shaq averaged around 21.6 points in his three years at LSU. There’s still a long way to go for the Iowa State Center. But for now, Crooks is doing her best to keep these Shaq comparisons coming towards her.

Imago Audi Crooks stands for a photo during Iowa State Women’s Basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum, TuesOctober 8ct. 8, 2024.

“Wow—As the kids s’y, “She Ate,” wrote another.

“She’s a beast,” remarked another.

These comments aren’t a bold take these days, and one stat that adds weight to them is that Crooks has led the scoring on 24 occasions this season across the 30 games the team has played. She isn’t just leading her team in points this season (also on rebounds and blocks); she has done so in points throughout all her collegiate seasons, and the Brittney Griner record is just icing on the cake. Even Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly has been in awe of Crooks’ performance throughout her collegiate career.

“When she walks in a room, it isn’t too long, and the room is coming to Audi,” Fennelly said in an interview back in 2024. “Her personality just fits who she is, and she doesn’t shy away from it.”

“Kinda rude to say she’s part of the “Big 12,” stated another.

Audi Crooks isn’t just dominating the Big 12 conference anymore. Crooks has single-handedly taken her team from strength to strength this season, recording double-doubles with ease and carrying the offense on her shoulders.

It’s hard to say, but Crooks’ job at the Iowa State this season is far from over yet. Despite these performances, the Cyclones trail 7th in the Big 12 conference. The five consecutive defeats the team suffered last month have ruined their March Madness. But with Crooks, they can definitely emerge as one of the dark horses in the conference tournament and the Big Dance next month.

With this win, Crooks’ side has improved their record to 22-8 and 10-8. They will compete again on March 06 against an unspecified opponent. What are your thoughts on the game and Crooks? Do let us know in the comments.