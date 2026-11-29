Nine games into her Oklahoma State career, Audi Crooks had yet to reach 30 points, a striking contrast to the 25.8 points she averaged at Iowa State last season. Friday’s 73–62 loss to No. 16 Washington deepened that contrast, with the senior center managing just 10 points on eight shots and averaging 15.6 points through nine appearances. Less than 24 hours later, another opportunity awaited in Fort Myers, with more than a routine scoring performance at stake.

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Inside Alico Arena on November 28, Oklahoma State met UMass in its second Coconut Hoops Tournament game. After the matchup, sports data platform Real App highlighted Audi Crooks’ performance with a historical comparison:

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“Audi Crooks now has the 2nd most games in NCAA history with 30+ PTS on 70%+ FG.”

According to Real App’s post on X, Crooks has the second-most NCAA games with at least 30 points on 70% or better field-goal shooting. She met both marks against UMass, scoring 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting (70.6%) and grabbing 12 rebounds in Oklahoma State’s 92–63 victory. The Cowgirls improved to 8–2, while UMass fell to 3–4. Real App did not specify how many qualifying games Crooks has or identify the player ahead of her.

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Why Audi Crooks’ Scoring Efficiency Wasn’t a One-Game Breakout

Crooks made all 12 baskets inside the arc and converted nine of 13 free throws. In 34 minutes, she committed just one turnover, collected four offensive rebounds among her 12 boards, and supplied three assists. She scored 15 points in the first half, then hit five of six shots for 11 more in the third quarter and added seven in the fourth. Her percentage came on 17 attempts rather than a handful of shots: she missed only five field goals all afternoon.

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The Cowgirls gave Crooks help from the opening tip. They opened on a 10–0 run, led 44–31 at halftime and never trailed, finishing at 57.7% shooting with a 43–27 rebounding advantage. Yuting Deng made five three-pointers in a 23-point game, while Nene Ndiaye scored 15. Stailee Heard contributed 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. According to Oklahoma State’s postgame notes, this was its first game of the season with two 20-point scorers. The Cowgirls also won the paint battle 46–30, although they committed 20 turnovers.

One year earlier, at the same Coconut Hoops tournament and inside the same Alico Arena, Crooks had scored even more efficiently. Playing for Iowa State against Indiana on November 30, 2025, she set a school record with 47 points on 19-of-25 shooting (76%) in a 106–95 victory, earning tournament MVP honors. Neither game included a three-point attempt by Crooks, and both cleared Real App’s 30-point and 70% thresholds, one year apart and in different uniforms.

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Crooks had delivered that combination under NCAA Tournament pressure, too. As an Iowa State freshman on March 22, 2024, she scored 40 points on 18-of-20 shooting (90%) and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 93–86 first-round win over Maryland. Iowa State had trailed by 20, but Crooks made all 10 of her second-half attempts for 22 points as the Cyclones outscored Maryland 57–34 after halftime. At the time, only one comeback in women’s NCAA Tournament history had overcome a larger deficit.

Saturday also marked Crooks’ ninth career game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, according to Oklahoma State. Her career total rose to 2,429 points, four shy of Baylor’s Nina Davis on the Big 12 career list. It was also her first 30-point outing since transferring to Oklahoma State in April. Her scoring average rose from 15.6 through nine games to 17.3 through 10 games, and she is now shooting 64.4% from the field this season.

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Oklahoma State’s response also extended an 11–0 record in games following a loss since the start of the 2025–26 season. Crooks’ scoring was particularly valuable without leading scorer Liv McGill, who averaged 20.4 points before the tournament. McGill missed the Washington game with an injury and did not appear against UMass.

The Cowgirls return to Gallagher-Iba Arena to face Oral Roberts on December 1, carrying a 32-game nonconference home winning streak, before visiting South Carolina on December 6. One year after setting Iowa State’s scoring record at Coconut Hoops, Crooks has a different milestone from the same tournament in Oklahoma State colors.