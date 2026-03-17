Audi Crooks Reveals True Feelings on Comparisons With Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal

Averaging over 25 points per game with unmatched dominance in the post, Audi Crooks is putting up numbers that echo a certain Lakers legend. Now, she’s being compared to him directly, and her reaction is telling.

The Iowa State Cyclones failed to make a deep run in the Big 12 Tournament, losing to Arizona State in the second round. Meanwhile, Audi Crooks continues to shine and looks unstoppable in certain games. The opponents are now solely focusing on shutting Crooks down, and her influence on the floor has drawn comparisons to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 21-year-old has responded to these lofty comparisons, embracing the ‘Lady Shaq’ nickname her gameplay is earning.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “To be compared to him, such a powerful player, such a skillful, back-to-the-basket post player, just a dominant force, it’s really cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Audi Crooks has been a standout in her sophomore year at Iowa State. The 21-year-old is one of the leading scorers in the NCAAW, averaging 25.5 points per game. Her dominance in the post has been unmatched, with most of her points coming from the inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaquille O’Neal had a similar gravity on the floor and almost looked unstoppable during his prime years with the Lakers franchise. Crooks’ ability to play in the paint and drive with her back towards the basket, and her physical gameplay, look similar to how Shaquille O’Neal dominated the NBA for over a decade.

While Iowa State reaped the benefits of Crooks’ rise to stardom this year, the opponents quickly adapted, focusing on preventing the 21-year-old from reaching the post or getting uncontested shots, with multiple players covering her movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team’s inability to capitalize on the defensive attention Crooks commands is directly reflected in their underwhelming 10-8 conference record and an 8-seed in the NCAA Bracket.

As Syracuse prepares a plan to counter Audi Crooks, the Iowa State Cyclones head coach, Bill Fennelly, would hope others can step up and support the 21-year-old on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Shaq comparisons aren’t the only recognition she’s receiving. Crooks is also collecting significant hardware ahead of March Madness, a testament to her extraordinary season.

Audi Crooks earns All-American honors ahead of crucial NCAA game

While Iowa State’s season exploits have been restricted of late after an early explosive start to the 2025-26 campaign, Audi Crooks’ sensational individual season has put her on the list of the best the nation has on offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A double-double machine, Audi Crooks posted 12 double-doubles, along with dominating the boards, averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.

Her stellar play hasn’t gone unnoticed. Just ahead of the tournament, Crooks racked up Second-Team All-American honors from both the US Basketball Writers Association and Sporting News, cementing her status as one of college basketball’s elite.

The NCAA Tournament opener against Syracuse will test Crooks and the Iowa State Cyclones, especially with the Orange allowing only 63.4 points on average.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crooks makes almost 65% of her field goals and could trouble Syracuse on March 21. She has crossed the 40-point mark four times this season, and more such performances could put Iowa State in a sound position to cause some upsets in the National Tournament.