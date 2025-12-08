Audi Crooks Sends NCAA World Into Disbelief After Extending Double-Digit Streak to 77 Games

When Audi Crooks entered the court against Northern Illinois, she was poised to be dominant, and she delivered. With five minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter, she jogged to the bench. That’s because she had already produced a memorable performance that left fans in awe.

She stunned the NCAA world with a jaw-dropping, record-breaking 47-point performance. This pushed Iowa State to a 106–95 win over Indiana. The sophomore center didn’t just break a school record; she shattered her own, topping the 43-point mark she had set only days earlier.

She shot 19-of-25 from the field and added nine free throws, including 30 points in the second half alone. Behind her unstoppable presence in the post, Iowa State surged to a perfect 9–0 record and a No. 10 national ranking. Yet it was Crooks’ performance that kept fans talking.

“I smile every time I see Audi highlights,” penned a user.