brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Audi Crooks Sends NCAA World Into Disbelief After Extending Double-Digit Streak to 77 Games

ByYashika Dutta

Dec 7, 2025 | 10:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Audi Crooks Sends NCAA World Into Disbelief After Extending Double-Digit Streak to 77 Games

ByYashika Dutta

Dec 7, 2025 | 10:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

When Audi Crooks entered the court against Northern Illinois, she was poised to be dominant, and she delivered. With five minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter, she jogged to the bench. That’s because she had already produced a memorable performance that left fans in awe.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She stunned the NCAA world with a jaw-dropping, record-breaking 47-point performance. This pushed Iowa State to a 106–95 win over Indiana. The sophomore center didn’t just break a school record; she shattered her own, topping the 43-point mark she had set only days earlier.

She shot 19-of-25 from the field and added nine free throws, including 30 points in the second half alone. Behind her unstoppable presence in the post, Iowa State surged to a perfect 9–0 record and a No. 10 national ranking. Yet it was Crooks’ performance that kept fans talking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I smile every time I see Audi highlights,” penned a user.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved