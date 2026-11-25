There is plenty happening in Audi Crooks’ world right now. The Oklahoma State star is steadily climbing the Big 12 women’s basketball record books while helping the Cowgirls to a 7-1 start to the season. And amid all the excitement surrounding her basketball achievements, Crooks also had a special relationship milestone to celebrate.

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Celebrating the second anniversary of her relationship with her boyfriend, Alex Kenward, the Oklahoma State center shared a series of adorable pictures of the two of them. The collection included images from different moments they have shared together, as well as a throwback picture of Kenward as a child.

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“Two trips around the sun with my favorite person♥️♥️” Crooks captioned the post.

And, of course, the post attracted quite a number of heartwarming reactions from fans, who were more than happy to join the couple in the celebration.

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“Awww Audi!! 🥹❤️ Two years of love, laughter, and beautiful memories together!! Happy anniversary to you both! Wishing y’all many more years of happiness and unforgettable moments! 🥰💕✨,” one fan wrote. Another fan joined in congratulating the couple, writing, “aweee happy anniversary!!”

Kenward himself also reacted to the post, and it even turned into a lovely exchange between the couple. “I love you so much❤️,” he wrote, to which Crooks responded, “Love you too 🤍.”

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Some fans have already started considering Crooks and Kenward one of their favorite couples, with one even labeling them the NCAA’s new power couple. “My favorites ever, congratulations🥹🩷,” one fan wrote. “Convinced this is the NCAA’s new power couple,” said another.

And indeed, the couple does have college sports in common. Alex Kenward is a college football offensive lineman, and they began their relationship in November 2024 when both were competing in central Iowa. Crooks was a sophomore at Iowa State in Ames, while Kenward was a freshman playing football just an hour north at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

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Kenward spent two seasons (2024 and 2025) at Iowa Central, where he redshirted his first year and appeared in six games during an 8-4 campaign in 2025. Right now, he is listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds and is a sophomore offensive lineman for the Sacramento State Hornets.

Crooks also spent three seasons in Iowa before making the switch to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2026–27 season. And so far with the Cowgirls, she is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds across the eight games she has played.

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In her sixth game of the season, Oklahoma State’s 77-63 win over St. John’s on November 18, Crooks cemented her place in Big 12 history. With her 11-point performance against the Red Storm, she officially moved into the top 10 in Big 12 women’s basketball career scoring. She has, in fact, since moved to ninth place on the list, as her 20 points in the next game against the Little Rock Trojans took her career tally past Madi Williams’ 2,365 points.

Judging by her scoring average, she is definitely on course to finish the season in at least fourth place on that top 10 list. Following her 15-point outing against Wichita State on November 22, she sits at 2,386 career points.

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With 24 regular-season games remaining on Oklahoma State’s schedule, not counting postseason Big 12 and NCAA Tournament games, maintaining her 16.3-point average would add roughly 391 points, putting her at around 2,777 career points before postseason play even begins. That would leave only Brittney Griner, Ashley Joens, and Andrea Riley ahead of her on the all-time list.