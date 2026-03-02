Azzi Fudd Admits What’s Changed for the Better at UConn After Perfect 31-0 Season

Azzi Fudd decided to stay at UConn for one more season instead of going to the WNBA, and that decision is paying off in ways she never thought it would. The Huskies have won 47 games in a row, which is the fifth-longest streak in women’s Division I history. They are also 31-0. But their star shooting guard says that the team’s success this year comes from an unexpected source that has nothing to do with more pressure or intensity.

“I think it feels backwards,” Fudd said. “It’s going to sound backwards, but I feel like, just an overall sense of, like, more calmness this year from the team. Last year, I felt like there was more pressure on people. You can kind of feel like the nervous energy. Don’t get me wrong, that carried us. But this year, I feel like we’re more calm, confident together than we’ve been in the past.”

Last year’s championship run came with a lot of pressure, but this year’s team has turned that pressure into composure. They are using their experience from winning the title to help them this year instead of letting it weigh them down.

Fudd’s view of the season is more important because she could be playing professionally right now. When asked why she chose to play one more year in college instead of entering the WNBA draft in 2025, Fudd didn’t hesitate: “Oh, 100% worth it,” she said. “I definitely made the right decision. This year has been, honestly, the most fun I’ve had, like, from a, I don’t know if holistic is the right word, but just like from every perspective, point of view, area in my life. I’ve grown a lot. I’ve had so much fun. I would do it again.”

The numbers back up her decision to stay. Fudd has averaged 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game over the course of four years with the Huskies. She already has a national championship ring, and now she’s in a good place to get another one before she goes pro.

Azzi Fudd and the Huskies prove composure wins games

Azzi Fudd talked about staying calm, and the demolition of St. John’s on Sunday proved her point. UConn didn’t just win. They were in charge of everything. They secured rebounds, stifled every run, and played lockdown defense with ease. This team was relaxed and sure of themselves, not tense and scared.

The first quarter told the whole story. Before St. John’s even got comfortable, UConn was up by 11 points. Ashlynn Shade scored all seven of her points in the first quarter, but the best part is that eight different players scored points in that quarter alone.

The second quarter kept the pressure on. Williams made easy baskets inside. Allie Ziebell drove to the rim and turned steals into fast-break points. By the end of the first half, no one had scored more than ten points, but UConn was still ahead. That was the best way to play basketball, as a team.

UConn’s outside shots started going in after halftime. St. John’s had no answer for the Huskies’ attack. The win gave them a perfect 20-0 record in the Big East and extended their winning streak to 47 games. This wasn’t a hard lesson; it was a masterclass in how to play with confidence.