Azzi Fudd Beams With Pride as UConn Locker Room Applauds Mom Katie’s Big East Honor

Katie Fudd’s long-overdue Big East honor finally arrived, creating a powerful, full-circle moment for her daughter Azzi and the entire UConn team.

The UConn guard recently shared her feelings on the enormity of the moment during a recent episode of the Fudd Around and Find Out podcast. She gave a massive shoutout to Georgetown for conducting the ceremony during the UConn game. It was only fitting that she could at least experience the aura of her mother and one of the most iconic Hoyas players at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

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“It was amazing, I’m really proud of her,” Fudd said. “She talks to me a little bit about her career, her time in college. And to see her get recognized, I didn’t get to actually watch, but to see all the videos, pictures, just to see the light shine on her, and to see her get that recognition, I thought was incredible, and especially for Georgetown to do it in my last year, so I could be a part of it, I think it was just amazing.”

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Fudd’s elation grew further as her teammates chimed in to celebrate her mother’s achievement of being inducted as a Big East Legend, quietly suggesting the bond that the UConn guard shares with the locker room.

“A lot of them said how cool that was, and some of them congratulated her to her face, and some of them just told me to pass the message along,” Fudd said. “It was so cool, I mean, how many times do you get to see a player and their mom get to play, and the mom gets recognized? Like that’s so rare.”

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With 2000 points and three Big East honors, Fudd’s mother, Katie, stands out as one of the most formidable guards that the conference has ever seen. There’s no doubt that with titles and a bright pro career ahead, her daughter will overshadow her as the leading hooper in the family. This Big East honor cements Katie Fudd’s (formerly Smrcka-Duffy) own legacy, ensuring she’s remembered not just as a superstar’s mom, but as a formidable player in her own right.

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Even with the emotional weight of the ceremony, Fudd remained focused on the task at hand, contributing 10 points in a dominant 45-point blowout over Georgetown that seemed to honor her mother’s legacy with a powerful team performance.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 22: UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 looks to the sidelines during the women s college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and UConn Huskies on February 22, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Women’s – UConn at Butler EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2502201354

Guided by Fudd, the Huskies eventually went on to win their next two games in the tournament. They defeated Creighton in the semis and Villanova in the Championship game to clinch the Big East title once again. Fudd combined to score 35 points across these two games, helping her team earn an automatic bid to the March Madness.

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Azzi Fudd Shares Her Perspective on Her Mindset Going Into the Big Dance

Having already been part of multiple March Madness campaigns, Fudd knows that winning is not just about preparation. A strong frame of mind and good health are equally important for giving a player that sharpness and edge on the court. In her recent conversation, the UConn senior leaned toward this mindset when asked about the Huskies’ progress ahead of March Madness.

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“I think at this time of the year, you have to find that balance,” Fudd said. “It’s something that I learned throughout my time in college, because definitely before it was like work, work, work, so like really listening to your body and what it needs. Some days it’s more rest. Some days it’s getting a little bit of extra shots up, and some days it’s like that individual practice, but at this time of the year, your body needs to be performing at its best.”

Since their last game in the Big East finals against Villanova, Azzi Fudd and co. have had a substantial break. She revealed during the conversation that the Huskies spent a good couple of days away from the gym to relax and recover after a tenacious regular season, before preparing for the final hurdle of defending their National title.

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The upcoming few weeks will be even more important for Fudd. She will compete in her final tournament for the UConn Huskies before transitioning to the pro circuit. By all indications, with the form the Huskies are in, Fudd and her teammates won’t settle for anything less than a second consecutive National title.