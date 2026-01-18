Azzi Fudd Explains Why Geno Auriemma Won’t Let UConn Enjoy Being Undefeated

UConn just beat Villanova 99-50, increasing its record to 18-0. Most teams would be happy. But not when Geno Auriemma is in charge. Azzi Fudd recently told us why the famous coach won’t let his undefeated team enjoy the moment, and his relentless approach is shaping the team’s on-court identity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fudd talked about the competitive tension that comes with Auriemma’s coaching, saying that the desire for perfection is stronger than the desire to be happy.

“It’s been good. It’s been a lot of fun so far. Yeah, especially this last week. You’ve had some really good practices. They’ve been hard, but you know, the hard ones when you’re in it, it’s like, okay, this kind of sucks. It’s kind of fun, but then afterwards you’re like, okay, that was great. So yeah, this week’s been a lot of fun. Games have been fun. And I don’t know, it’s just basketball is amazing when you really enjoy who you’re playing with, and like everyone’s confident. Everyone like is just moving together. It’s incredible,” Fudd shared on the Unanimous Media Podcast Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

It sums up the strange situation of UConn’s undefeated season. The team’s depth was on full display, with Sarah Strong dominating with 24 points and nine rebounds, while the bench poured in another 39 points. The defense had a dominant showing, too, as it forced 26 turnovers and converted them to 36 points. Despite the strong performance of UConn, Auriemma sticks to the standards that have made his program famous over the past four decades.

Imago Jan 15, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Kennedy Henry (22) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd went on to say that Auriemma’s constant push for improvement keeps the team from getting too comfortable, even if they are winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do feel like we’re flowing, but at the same time, I feel like I felt that way all season, and yet we still continue, like each game I feel like we’re a little bit better. I say it so many times, but the coach seriously never fails to humble us in practice. Like, there’s always something that we need to get better at that we need to work on individually as a team,” Azzi Fudd reflected.

Their perfect 9-0 record in the Big East is a product of the harsh practices, the never-ending corrections, and the refusal to celebrate that all add up. While other teams celebrate their wins, UConn keeps working hard. That’s the difference between trying to be perfect and being okay with being good enough. That’s how you make champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Geno Auriemma’s way of building undefeated UConn teams

Auriemma was already on the road when UConn beat Villanova. He didn’t party. He went hunting. The famous coach watched five high school games in a row at the HoopHall Classic for eight hours straight. Why? He was looking for one thing: players who can handle stress. That’s what he uses to win.

Olivia Vukosa from Christ the King showed she had it. Vukosa was the best player on her team, scoring 14 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, four steals, and two blocks. Despite being constantly pressured by the opponent’s defense, Vukosa stayed calm. Auriemma also noticed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you watch all these games, there’s nobody else like her. I think she’s gonna be really good for us,” he said.

While Vukosa was committed to play for UConn last October, injuries made her the leader of Christ the King before she got to campus. That kind of pressure could break most recruits. Not her. Her team had 18 turnovers against Mater Dei, which could have ruined their confidence. Vukosa stayed focused and turned her anger into work instead of panic.

Auriemma’s champions differ from everyone else because they are mentally strong. It’s why he relentlessly pushes Fudd and her teammates in practice and why he spends time at high school arenas looking for the next generation of the UConn Huskies.