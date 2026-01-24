Azzi Fudd Makes Playful Request for Sarah Strong’s Michael Jordan Connection

Sarah Strong is leading the UConn Huskies in the 2025-26 NCAA season, where they are undefeated so far. While her on-court performances deserve all the praise it gets, her off-court activities are surreal too.

Just a few months ago, the Huskies guard inked a deal with Jordan brand. And as a friend and a teammate, Azzi Fudd is already eyeing one perk that could come with it.

During a recent episode of Fudd Around And Find Out, Fudd and co-host Ashanti Plummer sat down with the sophomore star to revisit her decision to sign with the brand. But what started as a casual conversation about sneakers quickly turned into a playful but pointed request from Fudd.

“When we get that Jordan Sarah Strong PE,” Fudd said with a smile, “I’m going to need one of those. Please add me on your list.”

Strong officially joined Jordan Brand Basketball’s NIL Class of 2025 back in November, becoming one of the latest collegiate stars to align with the iconic brand. At the time, the reigning national champion described the partnership as a huge honor, calling Michael Jordan “a symbol of greatness and confidence.”

And that admiration runs deeper than the branding. Speaking on the podcast, Strong explained that her decision was rooted in familiarity and comfort as much as legacy.

“I’ve always liked Michael Jordan a lot, and I wear Jordans,” Strong said. “I used to wear Jordans growing up, and when I sat down and talked with them, they were really welcoming and felt like a family. So I wanted to be part of it.”

Her inclusion in the Jordan Brand’s NIL roster places her among an elite company, where she joins collegiate stars like UCLA’s Kiki Rice, LSU’s Mikaylah Williams, and USC recruit Saniyah Hall, while also sharing the brand with WNBA standouts such as Napheesa Collier and Rhyne Howard.

For Sarah Strong, this partnership is another marker of the rapid rise she has been on, which began during her freshman season, when she averaged over 16 points and nine rebounds en route to National Freshman of the Year and All-America honors.

So if Fudd has her way, that rise may soon come with a custom Jordan sneaker, one she’s already called dibs on. And while off the court, her profile keeps growing; on it, she has become one of the Huskies’ most reliable two-way forces this season.

Geno Auriemma on What Fuels Sarah Strong’s Competitive Edge

What separates Strong from most prodigies isn’t just her skill set; it’s how she responds when challenged. Head coach Geno Auriemma has never been the one to motivate his players with empty praise. But with Sarah Strong, he has identified exactly what sharpens her edge.

The sophomore forward has established herself as one of the most complete players in the country. In the ongoing season so far, she is averaging 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, while shooting an eye-popping 60.2% from the field and 41.2% from three.

And those numbers alone place her among the nation’s elite, whereas the pace at which she’s accumulated them puts her in UConn history. Strong reached the 1,000-point mark in just 59 games, making her only the third Husky to do so, alongside Paige Bueckers and Maya Moore. But what triggers her competitive side?

According to the head coach, “Accusing her of being lackadaisical because she makes it look so easy. She takes great pride in thinking that everything I do has a purpose to it… when you question that, it really pisses her off.”

With Paige Bueckers now in the WNBA, Strong is no longer a supporting star. She is the focal point of the No. 1 team in the country, and as UConn moves deeper into the season, her combination of efficiency, edge, and leadership is what continues to separate the Huskies from everyone else.