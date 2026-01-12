Azzi Fudd’s Unreal College Stat Has the NCAA World Talking

Azzi Fudd and Huskies seem unbeatable. The No. 1-ranked side handled Creighton 95-54 and moved to 17-0. Sarah Strong had 18 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals, and Blanca Quiñonez came off the bench to score 15 points. Fudd had 14 points and 5 assists, but it was her free-throw record that was thrown into the spotlight hours before this matchup.

Fudd has always been a clean shooter with textbook form. Fudd’s shot initially put her on the map as a top high school recruit and already had the ‘Steph Curry’ comparisons. “She could end up being like a Steph Curry for girls,” prominent workout guru Rob McClanaghan, who has trained four NBA MVPs, said in 2019.”She shoots and handles it like that, but has a change of pace like James Harden.” Now, 5 years into her college career at UConn, another aspect of her game is proving similar to Steph Curry’s.

ESPN highlighted an insane stat the college veteran still maintains, which many other college legends don’t. “Azzi Fudd has missed only 8 free throws in her entire college career,” the graphic read with the carousel ending in Fudd with a crown. The post was captioned, “The People’s Princess is NEARLY AUTOMATIC from the free throw line 😮‍💨.” Naturally, as the season ramps up to March and eventually to the 2026 WNBA draft, the fans were hyped to read this stat.

Azzi Fudd: Free-Throw Perfection Meets Draft Hype

“Azzi Fudd’s free throws are so beautiful,” wrote a fan. Fudd’s shooting technique seems close to perfect. From her 3-pointers to pull-up jumpers, the ball never dips when she releases, and how it always appears to land straight into the net, Fudd’s shot is one of a kind. It’s efficient and repeatable, and allows her to spark scoring spurts and completely change the tempo of a game. The same technique allows her to be close to perfect from the line as she is shooting 30/30 from the free throw line this season and 111/119 in her career (the post was before the Creighton game).

“That is insane,” marveled another fan. For comparison, Curry shot 87.6 % from the free-throw line in his college career. Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers finished their final season of college careers, shooting 86% and 88.9% from the foul line, respectively. Fudd’s accuracy from the free throw line has the greatest college players falling behind. However, they have a much larger sample size, which this fan pointed out.

“She hasn’t played full seasons due to injury, but impressive nonetheless,” wrote a fan. In a combination of the facts that Fudd is not the greatest at drawing fouls. She is a perimeter shooter rather than a paint scorer, and she has missed many games because of her ACL injury. Naturally, Fudd has attempted fewer free throws than her compatriots.

Watching this stat, a fan just wrote, “@minnesotalynx.” To add some context, the Lynx, despite being a contender all 2025 season, finished with the second-worst free-throw efficiency at 76.0%. While the team improved to 82.6% in the playoffs, it remained a metric to improve on. In addition, they are also in a good position to actually draft her in 2026 as they hold the rights of Chicago Sky’s No.2 pick. Tankathon actually projects Lynx will draft Fudd at No.2. However, many fans and other projections believe the Dallas Wings will draft her.

“Welcome to the Dallas Wings!! 🪽” wrote another fan. This fan excitement for Dallas is fueled by ESPN’s revised November mock draft, which projected Fudd to the Wings after they landed the No. 1 pick. There are multiple factors behind this projection. There is Paige Bueckers’ personal connection, and the fact that Fudd is arguably the most talented player in the draft. Bueckers and Fudd as a backcourt duo could become one of the best. However, the real draft pick will only materialize based on how the team is looking after the free agency.