Azzi Fudd Shares the Unbelievable Thing She Did Involving the Dallas Wings

As Azzi Fudd’s draft year gets closer and the Dallas Wings hold the top pick in 2026, excitement around her future keeps growing. Fudd’s apparent relationship with Paige Bueckers is taking center stage, and the fans can’t wait to see the duo together reliving their old magic in the WNBA just like their days together at UConn. Because of this buzz, Fudd and the Wings are often linked together, leading to recent confusion.

“My what the FUD is from last week after the USC game, someone had me sign a Dallas Wings jersey, and I thought it was I just always assume it’s Paige jersey. Was just signing things fast, wasn’t paying attention, I didn’t realize until after my grandpa sent me a picture it was someone with a FUD 35 Dallas Wings jersey. And I was just shocked.”

“Feels like what the fud what do they have this already? So yeah, I thought it was crazy,” Fudd revealed on her official podcast “Fudd Around and Find Out,” revealing this funny trivia that transpired.

At this point, we are simply delaying the inevitable with Fudd, who is riding on the form of her life. The point guard is rallying behind her team, and it seems the Huskies are looking set to pick up their second consecutive NCAA championship.

After a good last season, 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds,1.8 assists, 47.4 FG%, Azzi has now elevated her skills even further this season – 18.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 50.3 FG%. This is the form that is helping Geno Auriemma’s side to notch up its 30th straight win after a one-sided thrashing of Providence (90-53).

While Fudd is making rapid strides across the basketball court, her girlfriend Paige Bueckers is doing the same off it with her business endeavors, and this time around, it’s a renowned toy company.

From sinking perfect hoops to building Legos, Bueckers does it all

Paige Bueckeks has officially partnered up with LEGO, making the off-season quite productive for her after her recent tie-ups with CarMax and Fanatics. LEGO has always had a widespread appeal among younger audiences, and just like basketball provides a creative outlet for the mind.

The idea resonates with Bueckers, as she even described herself as a “first-round pick LEGO builder” had it not been for basketball. The news was officially revealed by Paige herself, who described the opportunity as a “dream collab.” This was followed by another picture of her build out of LEGOS.

This is, in fact, a good time for making progress in business and finding avenues where you can make greater inroads into profit. The season is done, she has a good time on her hands, and with the time at her disposal, she is taking time to gear up for Unrivaled (3-on-3 women’s basketball league).

So a lot is happening at the moment for her, just not on the court. Paige has always been a very marketable player, and it goes without saying how Azzi Fudd’s arrival into the squad would only boost those marketing possibilities for the Wings. A collaboration between these two would create pandemonium, and that is what everyone wants to see at the earliest.