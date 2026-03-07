Azzi Fudd’s Mom Turns Heads With Spot on Georgetown’s Elite List

For Azzi Fudd, basketball was never just a sport; it was a talent she inherited from her mother. Following in her mother Katie Fudd’s footsteps, Azzi has done quite well for herself, establishing herself as one of the best point guards in the country. But Friday night was not at all about the UConn guard; rather, it was about that same individual she inherited those gifts from.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fudd’s mother was recently inducted into the Georgetown Big East legend list. Maggie Vanoni, a Connecticut Sun writer for UConn Hoops, shared a glimpse of how the event turned out, including Katie being recognized as a Big East legend for her alma mater, Georgetown, via a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Azzi Fudd’s mom, Katie, is recognized as Georgetown’s 2026 Big East Legend,” the caption of the post reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Fudd’s mother played three seasons for Georgetown during her collegiate basketball career. She was an immensely talented guard during her tenure in the program and had averaged 15+ points in all three seasons.