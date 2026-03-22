“Baby WNBA”: HC Yolett McPhee-McCuin Sends Tournament Warning After SEC Reality Check

In the Southeastern Conference, there are no nights off. And for Yolett McPhee-McCuin, that reality has only gotten sharper with time. Eight years into her tenure with the Ole Miss Rebels, Coach Yo has seen the league evolve. But during a recent appearance on Marty & McGee, she didn’t hold back when asked just how tough the conference has become.

“Let me tell you something. The SEC is a baby WNBA,” she said. “There’s only one other conference that could argue and say they’re tough, too, and that’s the Big 10. But the difference with the Big 10 is a style of play. Like the SEC is get down or lay down.”

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“SEC is in your face, 94 feet, presses, and then it’s a myriad of styles because you got Oklahoma here that is high volume three. Then you bring in ACC guy and Kenny Brooks, and they’re running all their stuff. And then you got the traditional folk like Vic Schaefer and Dawn, that’s just gonna pick you up and just make you earn every single point.”

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And she wasn’t exaggerating!

Imago Debreasha Powe of the Ole Miss Rebels (Credits-Imagn)

From full-court pressure to contrasting offensive systems, the league throws every possible style at teams night after night. One game might mean chasing shooters against the Oklahoma Sooners, and the next could turn into a physical grind against programs led by names like Vic Schaefer or Dawn Staley.

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“You can run into a team in the SEC that doesn’t have any wins, and they will 20-piece you if you come around there and act like you don’t want that smoke,” Yolett McPhee-McCuin added. “There are no breaks.”

With the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners officially joining the SEC mix in 2024, the level of competition has only intensified. For Ole Miss, that meant navigating a schedule packed with top-5 programs, elite offenses, and Hall of Fame-caliber coaches, often with little time to recover in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

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At one point, the Rebels played five games in just 10 days, where four of those were against Top 25-ranked teams.

It began at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks, where Ole Miss picked up an 80–57 win. Just two days later, they were on the road facing then No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats, followed by a quick turnaround back home against then No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers.

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But the grind didn’t stop there.

Within 48 hours, the Rebels had to take on then No. 7 LSU Tigers before closing the stretch on the road against No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks. This was a span that tested not just their talent, but their endurance as well.

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Battle-tested Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels eye a March run after the SEC gauntlet

The Ole Miss Rebels opened their NCAA Tournament run with a commanding 81–66 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs. From start to finish, they controlled the game and showcased the same defensive intensity that defined their conference play.

However, up next is a Round of 32 matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, where the Rebels will look to secure their third Sweet 16 berth in four years.

The Golden Gophers are a team that, in many ways, mirrors Ole Miss’s identity. And for Yolett McPhee-McCuin, that’s exactly the kind of test her team is built for.

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USA Today via Reuters Mar 9, 2024; Greensville, SC, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin reacts to a call during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ve got our hands full with a very good Minnesota team,” coach Yo said. “Looking forward to the opportunity to compete.”

The Golden Gophers thrive on aggressive drives and physical play, two things Ole Miss has already seen night after night in the Southeastern Conference. And that familiarity could be the difference that would help the Rebels win this game.

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“Well, the SEC is the baby WNBA,” McPhee-McCuin added. “If you’re not physical enough, you won’t be able to succeed.”

And while the Rebels were physical enough in their game against the Bulldogs, the question is, can they continue that same aggression? With a deeper rotation and the return of key pieces, Ole Miss will enter the upcoming matchup equipped to handle both pace and the physicality Coach Yo is talking about.