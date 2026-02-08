Bad Signs for Dawn Staley as South Carolina’s Backcourt Picture Shifts Again

Right before the game against Tennessee, Dawn Staley’s guard rotation took another hit. The South Carolina coach keeps losing players in the backcourt, which turns what should be a march to the championship into a constant scramble for players. Staley needed all the guards she could get because the No. 17 Lady Vols were putting a lot of pressure on her and playing quickly. But Maddy McDaniel just got hurt and added to the list of injuries.

Just before the game started, reporter Lulu Kesin broke the news of the latest setback, showing how bad the injury wave has gotten for South Carolina. “Injury news can’t stop for South Carolina women’s basketball. Maddy McDaniel is now out so Dawn Staley is now down her backup point guard and Agot Makeer,” Kesin posted. After McDaniel was listed on the SEC injury report, the announcement came, adding another name to an already thin backcourt rotation going into a tough game.

