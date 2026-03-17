Ball State HC Brady Sallee Voices Frustration After Program Snubbed From WBIT

The postseason selection process usually brings clarity for teams hoping to keep their season alive. However, for the Ball State Cardinals women’s basketball, it only raised more questions.

After finishing the 2025–26 NCAA season with a strong 26–7 record and sharing the Mid-American Conference regular-season title, the Cardinals expected to hear their name called for the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. Instead, the program was left off the 32-team field, and that decision has left head coach Brady Sallee both frustrated and puzzled.

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In a statement released by the program, Sallee didn’t hide his disappointment over Ball State’s omission.

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“We are clearly dismayed and confused by our omission in this season’s WBIT,” he said. “Our abrupt and unexpected end to the season does not take away how truly special it was. For that, we are grateful! Our fans were incredible this year, and we are truly disappointed we will not be able to continue our season with them behind us.”

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The Cardinals finished the year 16–2 in MAC play before their run ended in the conference tournament semifinal against the Toledo Rockets.

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Despite that résumé, the selection committee for the WBIT decided against including Ball State in the field. So, for Coach Sallee, the decision was difficult to understand, especially given the team’s statistical profile heading into selection.

“All our metrics pointed to inclusion in this year’s tournament, but the WBIT committee saw otherwise,” Sallee said. “Although we don’t agree with them and no information has been shared with us, we certainly respect the job they have and how they do it.”

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While the Cardinals were also presented with the opportunity to participate in another postseason event called the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, coach Sallee made it clear that the program ultimately chose not to pursue that route.

“In regard to the WNIT, we did not feel the tournament aligned with the level of play of this year’s squad and the standards that our program has established. This was 100% a decision made by me. We have a lot of respect for both tournaments and all the participants. Best of luck to all those teams still playing, Go Cards!” he added.

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Still, the disappointment surrounding the snub does little to change how this season is viewed internally within the program. For Brady Sallee and his players, the year was defined not just by wins and standings, but by the culture and chemistry that developed inside the locker room.

Team culture played a major role in Ball State’s memorable season

One of the defining aspects of the year for the Ball State Cardinals was the culture that developed around the program. While fans often focus on the players listed on the official roster, the team’s chemistry extended well beyond that group and included a dedicated practice squad that worked behind the scenes.

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Those players became an important part of the team’s day-to-day preparation, helping simulate opponents during practices while building a close relationship with the roster.

Senior guard Bree Salenbien spoke about the bond the team built with those practice players, who consistently helped the Cardinals prepare for opponents while also becoming some of the team’s biggest supporters.

Imago Via @/ballstatesports.com

“They’re such great guys, to do that voluntarily is special,” Salenbien said. “They’re definitely our biggest supporters.”

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Head coach Brady Sallee echoed that sentiment, pointing to the practice squad’s dedication as one of the factors that helped the program maintain its competitive standard throughout the year.

“It’s one of the things that leads to our success through the years, just the dedication of those guys,” Sallee said. “Their loyalty to those girls and the way they go about it.”

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Even during the team’s postseason run in the Mid-American Conference tournament, several members of the practice squad made the trip to support the Cardinals in person.

While the year ultimately ended sooner than the Cardinals had hoped, the relationships and culture developed inside the program remain something Sallee and his players say will continue to define the team moving forward.