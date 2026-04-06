Barack Obama, Kamala Harris Congratulate Lauren Betts, UCLA Seniors After First NCAA Title

This class of seniors has officially changed what UCLA means in women’s basketball. Before this class, UCLA was seen as a rather dormant team. They had deep NCAA Tournament runs under Close but never really contended among the top, instead settling near the middle until this class changed everything. Cut to today, Lauren Betts and Co. have defeated serial winners South Carolina 79-51 in the National Championship game, earning glowing praise from a former president.

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“The way this team has embraced the hard work and work ethic and shown up early, staying late, it’s definitely shifted the culture in a great way,” UCLA assistant coach Michael Onyenwere said. Kiki Rice and Gabrila Jacquez made this change from the ground up and Lauren Betts was the key ingredient to success. “(Betts) just makes playing basketball so easy,” Angela Dugalić said. Now they bear the fruit of their efforts, earning wishes from Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

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“Congratulations to Lauren Betts and the sensational seniors at @UCLAWBB for winning their first NCAA Championship!” Obama wrote. Why did he congratulate the seniors particularly? Well, according to the ESPN broadcast, UCLA’s last 170 points have come from senior players, including Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez.

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And Obama must have known this dynamic. As most know, he is a big hoop fan. He attended his niece’s (Leslie Robinson, who played for Princeton) NCAA first-round matchup back in 2015. Obama even gave special attention to his youngest daughter’s elementary basketball team. Coaching them from the sidelines while enlisting Reggie Love, a former Duke standout on the 2001 NCAA championship team.

From the NBA to college basketball, he is following almost everything and even took part in the traditional March Madness bracketology. However, Obama had picked UConn to defeat UCLA in the championship game in his bracket published in March. The Bruins have proved him wrong, going all the way. Lauren Betts had a particularly impressive run.

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She was named the Most Outstanding Player. Betts finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in the victory, and she posted 16 points and 11 rebounds with three blocks in UCLA’s bruising win over Texas in the Final Four. Obama’s successor Kamala Harris also congratulated the Bruins.

“Congratulations to Coach Cori Close and the @UCLAWBB team on your dominant performance during March Madness and your history-making national championship,” She wrote. To Coach Dawn Staley and @Gamecock WBB: We applaud your hard-fought season. Your grit and excellence continue to inspire.”

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While UCLA celebrates, Staley and Co. bow out of the final for the second consecutive time after defeating the unbeaten UConn in the Final Four. However, the future is difficult for Close and the program as they are set to lose almost their entire rotation. The experience helped them win this title, but 2026-27 roster still has few names on it. However, Close explained how this win can impact the transfer portal.

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Cori Close Explains Future Plans After Losing Lauren Betts And Co.

Now, Lauren Betts and many Bruins will move on. Betts is projected to be drafted in the top 5 along with Kiki Rice. Gabriela Jacquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gianna Kneepkens are projected to be picked up in the first round as well. That leaves Cori Close in a bind as her freshman class has no signees yet. However, Close maintains that this Championship win has made portal recruiting easier.

“I did say to my mom, The transfer portal just got easier,” Close said. The portal opens immediately tomorrow and Close would be back on the drawing board. This championship will certainly help in recruiting freshmen as well. Five-star forward Oliviyah Edwards has requested to be released from her signing with Tennessee. UCLA could be in the running to sign her. But while Close starts her future plans, she also gave her seniors the flowers they needed.

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“It’s truly indescribable,” Close said of her seniors in a postgame interview on ABC. “The loyalty, the steadfast spirit, their character that they’ve chosen day in and day out. I’m so humbled that they chose to commit to our mission.” The UCLA coach is committed to her process and will continue to be. This was a result of years of effort. The foundation has been laid and Close can now capitalise on the success.