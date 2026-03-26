Barack Obama vs. UConn in P-I-G: All You Need To Know About the Story Behind the Most Famous White House Basketball Game

The only loss the 2009 UConn Huskies suffered all year wasn’t in the NCAA tournament, but on the White House basketball court against the then President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Back in 2009, what started as a routine celebration for the UConn Huskies women’s basketball quickly turned into something far more memorable. A spontaneous game of P-I-G on the White House court. And now, even years later, that moment still stands as one of the most unique intersections of sports and politics.

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How Did Barack Obama End Up Playing UConn Huskies Women’s Basketball at the White House?

To understand what even led to this moment to happen, you have to start with one simple truth – Obama was never just a casual fan of basketball; he lived it.

When he moved into the White House in 2009, one of his first tasks was converting the tennis court into a full basketball court. Because for him, basketball wasn’t just a hobby. It was an escape, a part of his daily routine, where he would host games with players and staff. Whether it was running pickup games during his campaign or squeezing in sessions as president, he carried that same intensity everywhere.

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Those who played with him or against him often pointed to his left-handed shot, his willingness to talk trash, and, more importantly, his competitiveness.

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As former advisor Arne Duncan once noted, Obama didn’t care about scoring; he cared about winning. That mindset, combined with his consistency on the court, earned him a reputation that blurred the line between commander-in-chief and what many called the ‘hooper-in-chief.’

Imago Barack and Michelle Obama Host Annual Easter Egg Roll At White House United States President Barack Obama ties his shoe while playing basketball with children during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House tennis court April 1, 2013 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people are expected to attend the 134-year-old tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/CNP/AdMedia Washington District of Columbia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxAUS Copyright: xx 1642472833 // GY10074008033 MarkxWilson/CNP/AdMediax admphotos893650

So when the Huskies arrived at the White House after winning the national championship, the visit was already more than just ceremonial.

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As a tradition, whenever a team wins a championship, they don’t just win titles; they earn a trip to the White House as well.

That’s exactly how the UConn Huskies found themselves in Washington in April 2009.

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The Huskies completed a perfect 39–0 season by dominating every opponent they faced and winning each game by double digits. A level of control never seen before in NCAA basketball, regardless of gender. So, waiting to host them was someone who understood basketball better than most.

Barack Obama was barely 100 days into his presidency at that time. But the Huskies’ visit was something he was personally invested in.

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At the start, the ceremony followed the usual script. The President praised the team’s dominance, highlighted their historic run, and welcomed them into a space reserved for champions. But then came a moment that subtly shifted everything. The team presented Obama with a personalized No. 1 UConn jersey and an autographed basketball.

To which he responded, “Number one, that’s what I’m talking about! I will wear it when I’m playing.”

At the time, it sounded like a light joke, but it wasn’t. Because what followed turned a formal visit into something much more fun.

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According to Renee Montgomery, Obama was actually running behind schedule for his next meeting. So by all logic, the visit should have ended with photos and handshakes. However, he turned to the team and said, “You know, we should go shoot a couple hoops.” So the President took off his jacket, rolled up his sleeves, and led the undefeated champions to the outdoor court for a game of P-I-G.

What Is P-I-G, and Why Was It Played Instead of a Full Game?

For anyone unfamiliar, P-I-G is one of the basketball’s simplest but most competitive shooting games. It’s similar to H-O-R-S-E, but just shorter. Instead of five letters, players only have three chances. Which makes it quicker, sharper, and far more suited for spontaneous situations, just like the one where the Huskies played with the President.

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If you are wondering how it is played, well, it’s easy. One player takes a shot from anywhere on the court. If they make it, then the next player has to replicate the same shot from the same spot and in the same style. If the player misses it, they earn a letter. First P, then I, then G. And once they get all three letters, they’re out.

If you miss your own shot as the leader? Then there is no penalty, the turn simply passes on.

It’s simple, but deceptively competitive.

Because P-I-G isn’t about athleticism, you don’t need speed or size to win. You just need to create tough shots for your opponents and knock down the ones they challenge you with. Sounds fun, right? And that’s exactly why it’s so popular, from playgrounds to the highest levels of the sport.

Even professional players turn to variations of it during downtime because it allows for competition without physical strain. There’s room for shot-making, personality, and, most importantly, a little bit of trash talk, all without turning it into a full-blown game. Which brings us back to the White House.

A traditional 5-on-5 game was never realistic in that setting. The Huskies were dressed for a formal ceremony, not a game. More importantly, a full game comes with a time strain that wouldn’t easily fit into a presidential schedule. So P-I-G was the perfect solution.

Who were the Key Players From UConn Involved in the game, and did Barack Obama Win the Challenge?

We already know the Huskies women’s basketball dominated their season in a way that hadn’t been seen before. So it goes without saying that they had a roster stacked with stars.

Leading the group was Maya Moore, someone who would go on to become a four-time WNBA champion. Alongside her was Renee Montgomery, the emotional leader of the team and a First-Team All-American who had just been selected fourth overall in the WNBA Draft.

Then there was Tina Charles, a dominant presence in the paint who would later become a No. 1 overall pick and WNBA MVP. Overseeing them all was Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma, who was in the process of building one of the greatest dynasties the sport has ever seen.

So when Obama stepped onto the court, he wasn’t just playing champions; he was facing one of the greatest collections of talent ever assembled. And somehow, he delivered.

Imago May 10, 2016 – Washington Dc, USA – May 10, 2016: President BARACK OBAMA welcomes UConn Head Coach GENO AURIEMMA to the podium as the UConn Women s basketball team is honored in a White House ceremony congratulating them on their 2016 NCAA Championship, their fourth in a row, in the East Room at the White House in Washington DC. Washington Dc USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAs125

In what quickly became the headline moment, Barack Obama won the game of P-I-G, handing the undefeated Huskies their only loss of that season. Even under pressure, he continued knocking down shots, outlasting players who had dominated the entire college basketball landscape just weeks earlier.

Was it unexpected? Yes, but was it real? Also yes.

“He was pretty good from 17 feet. His shot’s a little unorthodox, but it goes in,” Auriemma said. “He’s got a little bit of that swagger.”

Even Montgomery echoed that sentiment.

“He can really shoot,” she said, adding that he missed just one shot during their time playing.

But that moment in 2009 didn’t just end on the White House court. It quietly set the tone for a relationship that would continue for years.

Because as Barack Obama settled into his presidency, the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team became a frequent visitor. So by the time Obama’s presidency was coming to an end in 2016, even he admitted how special that bond had become.

“I have a feeling this team will be back again,” Obama said while honoring the team for one last time. “I will not be. I’ll be honest, Coach, I will miss the visits. The annual phone calls. But I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of all that they have achieved. These women have broken so many records… Throughout, they have done it with grace and good humor and good sportsmanship and an outlook that serves as an example for young athletes, boys and girls, to look after.”

And maybe that’s what made that moment in 2009 so special. It wasn’t just about a President beating an undefeated team in a casual game. It was about how a game turned a formal ceremony into something human. Because long after the trophies and speeches fade, it’s those unscripted moments on a half-court that people remember the most.