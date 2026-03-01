Basketball World Emotional as Rising Star Honors Father’s Passing With Career-High

Some moments in sports transcend the game itself. On the same day her father and coach passed away, 15-year-old Allie Jenkin stepped onto the basketball court and had a career night to honor his memory, and made the entire basketball world emotional.

Allie Jenkin, the starting point guard for the Colfax girls’ team, lost her father, Reece Jenkin, the head coach of the Colfax boys basketball team, to pancreatic cancer on the same day her team was set to play Okanogan in a State 2B regional basketball game.

Both the boys’ and girls’ high school teams went ahead with the game. Instead of Jenkin, the school placed his picture and his jersey in the chair. What happened in the next few hours was nothing short of remarkable on the basketball court. A 15-year-old girl was playing her heart out, not because she was angry, but because it was the only way she knew to show love to her father.

“I’m not missing a game. My dad doesn’t want me missing a game,” Allie Jenkin told her coach when asked if she wanted to miss games, given that the end of her father’s life was coming anytime soon.

Allie’s show of grit and strength left basketball fans emotional, and they poured love on the 15-year-old rising star. “He’s so proud of you. Watching the brother and sister duo ball out on an emotional day,” a proud fan rallied behind them.

Basketball fans get emotional watching Allie Jenkin torch her opponents in homage to her father.

By halftime, it was apparent that the daughter of the deceased coach was in a different zone. Allie’s Bulldogs led the game by 29-26, and she had scored all the Bulldogs’ 29 points. Maybe the game was her escape from the tragedy, or perhaps that’s what her father would have wanted her to do.

“Cannot imagine the pride her father would feel for her, especially playing with such a heavy heart,” an emotional fan wrote.

Allie herself nearly outscored the entire Okanogan team. The Bulldogs team won the game against Okanogan by 61-48, and Allie finished the game with a career-high 41 points. Her career-high performance was a spectacular and touching homage to her father, and fans were clearly touched. “This is such a beautiful moment! So touching. Wow!” a fan wrote.

Allie Jenkin’s story left some of the biggest media houses speechless. Allie’s incredible story quickly gained national attention, putting her school on a platform it had never seen before. “ESPN! never in my life did I expect to see a Colfax shoutout on any ESPN platform, but here we are!” a fan commented.

It would have been the proudest moment for Reece watching his children play and ball out in his memory. After his daughter’s career night, his son took the center stage in his honor and didn’t disappoint. Adrik Jenkin balled out with 34 points as his Bulldogs team routed the Liberty Bell by 96-49 at West Valley High School.

“Her brother followed up with 34 points that night. What an amazing love of family and community! Rest in Christ, Reece Jenkin,” a fan wrote.