Seven games into the season, Tennessee has yet to find a reason to slow down. The Volunteers are 7-0, with their latest victory coming against Iowa State. Tyler Lundblade, who has been contributing alongside Terrence Hill Jr. and Dai Dai Ames, believes the team’s early momentum reflects more than just its talent. Rick Barnes’ influence, particularly at the defensive end, has played a major role in getting this group on the same page.

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The adjustment, however, hasn’t necessarily come naturally to everyone. Several newcomers arrived from programs where defense may not have been their primary focus, but Barnes has made sure that changes in Knoxville.

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Reporter Kyle Tucker captured Lundblade’s assessment of the process, writing on X, “Tennessee’s Tyler Lundblade says defense might not have been a thing a lot of the new Vols prioritized at previous stops, but it’s ‘been beat into us the last couple months.’ Rick Barnes, man,” offering a glimpse into the demands placed on this team behind the scenes.

On Thursday afternoon, Tennessee led from start to finish in an emphatic 75-64 victory over Iowa State, with Lundblade scoring 11 points behind Terrence Hill Jr.’s 17 and Dai Dai’s 19. They out-rebounded the Cyclones 46 to 38, out-blocked them eight to four, but had only three steals compared to Iowa State’s 10. However, Tennessee’s offense was more efficient, scoring at 45.45% compared to Iowa State’s 30.56%.

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Post-game, Lundblade emphasized the turnaround that Barnes has brought in Tennessee’s game.

“I think we’ve just embraced it being our identity,” Lundblade said about their improved defense (via Tennessee Athletics). ” Early on, I think it was something new for us. Like we have so many new guys and programs we came from was a staple of where we came from. But it’s just been beat into us the last couple of months, and I think we’ve embraced it.

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“Without it, we lose by a lot. You know, we haven’t lost a game yet. I think that’s been useful for us to making that our identity.”

That mentality has become particularly important given the turnover Tennessee experienced during the offseason. Barnes had only two returning scholarship contributors from the previous campaign to build around, leaving him with considerable work to do in reshaping the roster. Transfers, NBA departures, and players exhausting their eligibility meant the Volunteers needed reinforcements from both the transfer portal and high school recruiting. Barnes went about addressing those needs, and the early returns have been encouraging.

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With so much offensive talent available, Tennessee has reason to believe scoring won’t be its biggest concern. Hill Jr. and Juke Harris, for example, bring the ability to create offense from all three levels. Yet having the tools to score is only part of what Barnes expects from his players. The defensive end remains where he demands more, and that emphasis can be the difference between talented players and a team capable of competing deep into March.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s development during his time under Barnes is a prime example, as he evolved from a prolific scorer into a more complete college basketball player, recording a career-high 79 steals last season.

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Barnes has built a reputation for getting that side of the game right, with Tennessee producing some notable defensive talents in recent seasons. SEC All-Defensive Team selections Felix Okpara, Zakai Zeigler, and Jahmai Mashack are reminders of the kind of players who have helped sustain the Volunteers’ defensive standards.

The challenge now is carrying those standards through an entire season. Tennessee and Barnes are still searching for their first national championship, and another deep tournament run will require more than an impressive offense. The Volunteers have reached the Elite Eight in each of the past three seasons, showing what their defensive approach can deliver. If this group continues making life difficult for opponents while its offense finds consistency, Tennessee may have the ingredients to make another serious postseason run.