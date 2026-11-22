Geno Auriemma stood at halfcourt for three minutes waiting for a handshake that never came. Seven months later, the NCAA has made that wait optional. The change has pulled last season’s Final Four blowup back into the spotlight, and one former South Carolina player had a short, pointed reaction to it on social media.

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“Hmmmmm 😵‍💫 because a man doesn’t know how to behave,” Markeshia Grant, who played for Staley at South Carolina from 2010 to 2012, reacted on X.

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The memo came from Lynn Holzman, the NCAA’s vice president of women’s basketball, and went to athletic directors, senior women’s administrators, and sports information directors. It says the committee approved the change, but encourages coaches to shake hands informally before team introductions. It does not explain why.

Reports suggest that the change comes after the Final Four incident and is meant to promote good sportsmanship. Grant did not name anyone in her post, but her words clearly suggest whose side of the story she believes.

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Here is what happened. On April 3 in Phoenix, South Carolina beat previously undefeated UConn 62-48 in the national semifinal. In the final seconds, Auriemma walked down the sideline toward Staley for the postgame handshake and angrily said something while pointing at the floor. Staley looked shocked at first, then the two shouted at each other until staff and officials separated them.

Geno Auriemma said afterward that he was frustrated. UConn was called for 17 fouls to South Carolina’s eight, and he said he wanted to be sure there was no double standard in how coaches talk to officials. He also said he waited at halfcourt for about three minutes before the game, since the usual protocol is for coaches to meet there.

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However, photos and videos contradicted the idea that Staley skipped the handshake.

Imago SPORTS-BKW-STALEY-AURIEMMA-FILEPIC-CS South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma embrace before the NCAA National Championship at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on April 6, 2025. Tracy Glantz/The State/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 170480716W TracyxGlantzx krtphotoslive962273

Staley said that she did shake his hand. She said nobody in her camp mentioned a halfcourt handshake right before tip-off, so after the starters were introduced, she went to her huddle and did not know he was waiting.

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She believes his reaction had little to do with the handshake and more to do with the loss, though she admitted she can be a sore loser too.

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Geno Auriemma apologized in a statement the next day, saying there was no excuse for how he handled the end of the game.

In July, when asked on a podcast whether things were good between them, Auriemma’s answer was straightforward.

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“Yeah, why wouldn’t we be?”

However, Auriemma and Staley had no documented handshake disputes before their Final Four clash.

The change applies only to the NCAA Tournament, so regular-season games are not affected. That includes South Carolina and UConn meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, their first game since that night.

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The handshake is not the only change made by the NCAA recently. The same memo also covers player availability reporting, shot clocks that show tenths of a second in the first three rounds (required of all hosts by 2028), a cap of four replays or highlights on in-arena video boards, and media changes like ending transcription services for press conferences.

Women’s basketball also has other recent changes for 2025-26 and 2026-27. Starting in 2027, conference affiliation will no longer protect top-16 seeds from meeting conference opponents early, as teams will be ranked 1 to 16 and placed strictly by bracket line.

Coaches can also make unlimited appeals on certain rulings, such as out-of-bounds calls, backcourt violations, possession timing before fouls, and correct player foul assessment, without using a timeout, though failed challenges can carry penalties.

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For now, the handshake is optional, and reactions are split. Fans will get a look on Nov. 24, when Auriemma and Staley are on the same sideline again. The new rule will not apply, so whatever happens before tip-off will be their own choice.