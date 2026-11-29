At Kentucky, a loss can quickly become bigger than the result itself. When a team blows a 14-point lead at home in overtime, the loss becomes a referendum on coaching. Mark Pope is now experiencing that reality after Kentucky’s latest overtime loss to Wichita State. The defeat has drawn renewed criticism, and college basketball analyst Rob Dauster believes the loss could have consequences that Kentucky’s coach may struggle to escape.

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Dauster made his opinions on the matter clear during a livestreamed episode of The Field of 68: After Dark on YouTube.

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“I honestly think this is the beginning of the end of the tenure for Pope. I don’t know how you bounce back from that with that fan base,” Dauster said. “That’s going to always hang over your head. When you’re a coach, and you get on the hot seat, you never truly get off of it. You’re just good enough until people start bringing it back up again, right?

“Considering the frustration that is already existing in that fan base, considering the money that they’ve spent and the results that they’ve had the last two years, and considering the start that this season has gotten off to with the ‘we had fun’ line that he had a couple of weeks ago, I can get past that because I think he’s just trying to find ways to say positive things about his team.”

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Dauster’s comments came after the Wildcats fell 73-71 on November 27, surrendering a 14-point lead and extending their early-season struggles to a 4-3 record. However, the manner in which the team lost was arguably more damaging than the final result.

Kentucky had a chance to close out the game at home, but let Wichita State fight their way back into force overtime, before a series of costly decisions ultimately left them in a two-point hole with 5.4 seconds left.

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Kentucky had a chance to either tie or win the game following a turnover from Wichita State, but an illegal inbound pass along the baseline gave possession right back to the Shockers. Pope accepted responsibility for the situation after the game, taking the blame for how things played out.

“That’s 100% on me, guys,” Pope told reporters. “That is 100% me. Somehow that changed to a live ball in my mind, and I messed that up. And it’s really costly. It’s a tough one to carry as a coach, for sure.”

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Despite shooting 36% from the field compared to the Shockers’ 34%, the Wildcats couldn’t close out the game. Wichita State shot 26% from three, while Kentucky shot 31%. However, Kentucky did get out-rebounded, grabbing 36 boards compared to Wichita State’s 55. Jordan Frison came off the bench to lead the charge for the Shockers, scoring 20 points, while Dillon Battie (16 points, 17 rebounds) and William Berg’s (16 points, 20 rebounds) double-doubles pushed the team to the OT win.

Even the 4-3 record doesn’t fully reflect the concern surrounding Kentucky’s performances. The team escaped a loss against James Madison, needed a last-second prayer from Alex Wilkins to beat Northern Arizona, and struggled against Kansas in the Champions Classic. On top of that, they fell by as many as 16 points against Indiana, continuing a concerning pattern of allowing opponents to build massive leads.

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The Wichita State loss has only increased the pressure on Pope from fans. The frustration was clear after the game, as fans booed their head coach following the game.

There is also a financial complication if Kentucky decides to make a coaching change midseason. Mark Pope is set to earn about $5.1 million this season and has three years on his contract following this year. If the Wildcats fire him after the season, his buyout would cost them over $15 million, a significant financial commitment.

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However, the cost may not be enough to safeguard Pope if the losing continues. The upcoming schedule only adds to the urgency, with Kentucky set to face No. 2 Virginia in the ACC/SEC Challenge before taking on Louisville and North Carolina.

The Wildcats still have time to turn their season around. Only time will tell if the upcoming challenges will help Mark Pope stabilize the season or only increase the scrutiny he already faces.