“Best Hooper in the Family”: Shareef O’Neal Reacts as Sister Me’arah Surpasses Dad Shaq’s SEC Mark

It isn’t every day that you surpass a man who was a two-time SEC Player of the Year, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, a four-time NBA champion, and a Hall of Famer. And when that man happens to be your father, The Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal, then it’s fairly understandable why you’ve left your brother’s jaw dropped.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The reality set in following Me’arah O’Neal’s latest game for the Florida Gators in the SEC tournament. She scored her sixth 20+ score of the season, and it wasn’t even the striking part. Her 22 points against Mississippi State were 6 points above her father’s SEC tournament career high of 16 for the LSU Tigers, which landed her in the spotlight. So, unsurprisingly, her elder brother, a former NBA G League player, had the best reaction to his sister’s emotional feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Me’arah did? Bro Me’arah, the living legend,” Shareef said in awe. “I’ve been saying, it’s proof on the internet, I’ve been saying, Me’arah’s always been the best hooper in the family. So now, she could say she was the best college hooper in the family. Damn, you’re a legend. Big congratulations, you’ve been working so hard ever since you were a little kid. It’s a crazy stat to hear. I’m so proud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gators forward played for 24 minutes in the game, and it was all it took for her to dazzle with a 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from the 3P-line. Me’arah also recorded 4 boards and a steal to help her team to an 86-68 blowout win in the first round of the SEC tournament.

Shaq’s SEC tournament career-high came way back in the 1992 quarterfinals. And now that Me’arah has outdone him in that aspect, a lot more remains for her considering Shaq’s college legacy, where his career-high was 53 points with 18 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Safe to say, several eyes rest on Me’arah’s improvement from here. Shareef himself, who never could secure an NBA contract after going undrafted in 2022, can tell her a lot about pressure. However, she might just stick with the mantra she formed as a child, which is to have fun no matter what.

“Because I was young. I was a kid. Like the only thing I really worried about was going to school and playing at recess for real. So that was really the only thing I was worried about,” Me’arah recently said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Me’arah will be showcasing her talents at the college level for two more years before she can declare for the WNBA draft. But, for now, the Gators’ sophomore is on the correct path. In the two seasons she has been in the program, Me’arah has become a crucial part of the Gators team.

“She has grown overall, and I said it in the beginning (of the season) before we even started playing, that she is going to be a big key to our team, a big key to our success, and she’s shown that night in and night out, and I’m very proud of her,” said Gators scoring leader Liv McGill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, there is a major opportunity for the Houston native to again outdo her Hall of Fame father in terms of a major collegiate trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next for Me’arah O’Neal in the Season?

Following this impressive performance from O’Neal and McGill, the Florida Gators moved to the second round of the SEC tournament. The Gators will face No.7 Oklahoma next at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 5, 1:30 p.m. ET. Going into the game, the Gators won’t just look for an opportunity to move to the quarterfinals with a win, but are also looking for redemption.

The Sooners have already handed a defeat to the Gators early on in the season. O’Neal’s team lost to them 81-74 last month, despite her 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Thus, O’Neal will definitely be eager to finally make her performance lead to a crucial win.

Additionally, O’Neal has an opportunity to surpass her father’s legacy. In the basketball world, there are only a few trophies that Shaq hasn’t touched, and the SEC tournament and the National Championships are two of them. Thus, for Me’arah, she has a definite window to be the first in her family to win the SEC tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, to fulfill these aspirations, Me’Arah will have to make sure that she carries forward her form to the Sooners game as well.