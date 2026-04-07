“Best News Ever”: Kim Mulkey Reacts as LSU Adds No. 1 Center Amid Busy Transfer Portal Day

Kim Mulkey had a nightmarish end to the 2026 season. A buzzer-beater for Duke meant LSU’s season ended in the Sweet 16. She has also had some personnel problems with two assistant coaches leaving. Gary Redus II left for Rutgers, and Daphne Mitchell went with him. The replacement she hired, Gabe Lazo, also got a head coaching job at UCF. But finally, there is some good news for Mulkey, as she has landed her first recruit for the class of 2027.

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Caroline Bradley, the No. 3 recruit and the best center in the SC Next class of 2027, has committed to LSU.

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“They’re built around tradition. They’re built around family,” Bradley told KWCL Radio. “It’s one of the best programs in the nation, and to be able to play for my home state will be something that is indescribable. It’s going to be a great feeling.”

The official announcement took place at a crawfish boil hosted and surrounded by her family and friends. And Mulkey made her presence known, despite being busy with the program.

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“I wish I could’ve been there with y’all because this is a great day,” Kim Mulkey said on the video call. “We’ve been working hard in morning, the day, but this is the best news ever.”

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Bradley has made multiple visits to LSU and was there during the second round of the NCAA Tournament when the Tigers hosted Texas Tech. She had other offers from top programs like current champions UCLA, Kentucky, and Notre Dame, among others. But LSU stood out because of its proximity to her hometown. She also cited her relationship with Kim Mulkey as one of the reasons behind this decision.

“First and foremost, I want to win. But I also want to be developed and challenged over the course of the next four years,” Bradley told ESPN. “Coach Mulkey and the staff have worked to build a great relationship with me and my family and to prove why Baton Rouge is a special place.”

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She had a mind-boggling junior season playing for Oak Grove. She averaged 27.1 points, 17.6 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting better than 60% from the floor. The 6-foot-5 Bradley also contributed to last summer’s gold-medal-winning USA Basketball U16 FIBA National team.

Kim Mulkey and her staff have been recruiting Bradley since they arrived in Baton Rouge five seasons ago, and she has been their top target for the 2027 class the entire time. Why? Her profile perfectly fits Kim Mulkey’s criteria.

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Kim Mulkey is returning to her roots after an uncharacteristic 2025-26 season

Historically, Kim Mulkey has coached size-heavy teams that dominate the paint. Yet, her 2025-26 roster was pretty guard-heavy and undersized, with Kate Koval being the sole player above 6’2. Additionally, 5 of their top scorers were guards. However, it seems that Mulkey is now moving back towards recruiting quality post players, which starts with Caroline Bradley.

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Imago February 22, 2026: LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey claps for her team after a big basket during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Missouri Tigers and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260222_zma_c04_127 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

“Looking at Coach Mulkey’s resume, she plays through her bigs. She wants to play inside out,” Bradley said. “Looking at their development, I saw I can develop into the player I need to be to be a pro. She has the staff to develop me. She also has had Brittney Griner and Angel Reese. Her resume goes to show that she can develop me into an elite post player.”

Mulkey is pivoting from 2026 onwards. She wants to dominate the paint and is looking for quality centers that could help her immediately in the portal.

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“You can’t ever have enough size. If you look at the history of my coaching career in the championships, the four championships, you have to have post presence,” she said in a recent interview. “Z is an undersized post player this year, but she really wants to be on the perimeter. If we move her back to the perimeter, which we plan to do, and Mama is gone, you basically have Kate and you have Grace. So, you have to have another post or two in there with them.”

The 63-year-old has multiple options to choose from, with 1,000+ players already entering the portal. She could target Audi Crooks from Iowa State, Tilda Trygger from NC State, or Khyala Ngodu from UCF. There is a strong base already with Koval and Knox, so she will be building on those two pillars.