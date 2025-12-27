Best Upcoming Games for Dawn Staley’s South Carolina This January

The Dawn Staley-led South Carolina Gamecocks are having one of their best seasons in the 2025-26 NCAA season. With 13 games played so far, the No. 3-ranked team has only recorded a single loss that came against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns on November 27th. With players like Joyce Edwards, Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Madina Okot, the Gamecocks are currently averaging 92.6 points per game while holding off their opponents to just 52.9 points.

However, they aren’t just dominating weak competition. Playing against the No. 17 USC Trojans and the No. 13 Louisville Cardinals, the Gamecocks not only won the games, but they also achieved an average score difference of 9.5 points. And now, as the season progresses, the South Carolina head coach emphasized the importance of patience, continuity, and timing as key themes entering the heart of SEC play.

“We’re starting to just gel on both sides of the ball. We’ve gotten pretty good practices in, so that allows us to do that. You know now that we’re in between semesters, we can really get some work done,” Dawn Staley said during a post-game interview after a win over Florida Gulf Coast.

“And the players are just scrap by in, scrap by in on both sides of the ball. And we’re just jelling. Just jelling. We just need time. Hopefully, we can just continue to stay connected defensively and share the ball offensively, and then everybody can be happy.”

However, even with their Top 3 ranking and a strong start to the season, South Carolina hasn’t been immune to turbulence. Injuries have thinned what is usually one of the deepest rotations in the country, forcing Dawn Staley to juggle lineups and minutes.

However, amid that stretch of uncertainty, the Gamecocks caught a timely break, securing 6-foot-7 French forward Alicia Tournebize, who not only signed with the program but declared her intent to enroll early, making her eligible to play immediately after the holidays, as coach Staley continues to build the Gamecocks’ class of 2026.

This move adds the much-needed size and depth to the frontcourt and offers South Carolina a rare midseason reinforcement. With the conference games all set to begin, here’s a look at the games South Carolina has lined up in the New Year.

How many games is Dawn Staley’s South Carolina playing in January? Know the schedule, opponents, and more

Before the Gamecocks play a conference-heavy schedule that will test their depth, discipline, and adaptability, Staley’s team has one more non-conference game in December. After their holiday break, the Gamecocks will play against the Providence Friars on December 27, a matchup predicted to be in favor of South Carolina, at 99% chances by ESPN.

Following that game, they will play nine games in the next month, and this is how their schedule will look:

Date Time Opponent Arena January 1 2:00 pm Alabama Crimson Tide Colonial Life Arena January 4 2:00 pm Florida Gators Stephen C. O’Connell Center January 8 7:30 pm Arkansas Razorbacks Bud Walton Arena January 11 2:00 pm Georgia Lady Bulldogs Colonial Life Arena January 15 7:00 pm Texas Longhorns Colonial Life Arena January 18 12:00 pm Coppin State Eagles Physical Education Complex January 22 7:00 pm Oklahoma Sooners Lloyd Noble Center January 25 3:00 pm Vanderbilt Commodores Colonial Life Arena January 29 9:00 pm Auburn Tigers Neville Arena

With this schedule, January brings a demanding conference stretch with one non-conference game against the Eagles. These matchups are split between four home games at Colonial Life Arena and five road tests that will challenge the Gamecocks’ composure.

And while every SEC night carries weight, three games in particular will determine whether South Carolina maintains its grip as women’s college basketball’s gold standard.

Games to look for: Decoding the best matchups for South Carolina

Gamecocks vs. Longhorns

This is the game circled by every college basketball fan, no matter which team they support. A second No. 2 vs. No. 3 showdown between last season’s SEC championship contenders, this won’t just be a conference game of the month; it’s one of the most important and highly anticipated matchups of the entire season.

Texas brings elite size and physicality into this clash. Through 14 games, the Longhorns remain undefeated, having already taken down four ranked opponents in Richmond, UCLA, North Carolina, and Baylor. Offensively, there isn’t much difference as the Longhorns score 91.6 points per game on average, while keeping their opponents to 52.3.

The Longhorns will enter this matchup with confidence, having already beaten South Carolina once this season. And for Dawn Staley’s group, this game will be personal.

If Madina Okot can stay out of foul trouble and control the glass, South Carolina’s transition game opens up, and the Gamecocks can dictate the tempo. With an SEC top-seed and NCAA Tournament positioning potentially hanging in the balance, this game carries March-level stakes long before March arrives.

Gamecocks vs. Sooners

Over the last few seasons, Oklahoma has emerged as one of the strongest teams in the SEC conference for playing a very high-IQ style of basketball. Offensively, they are averaging 96.2 points per game (four more than the Gamecocks) and limiting their opponents to just 61.3 (almost nine more than Staley’s team). Out of the 13 games they have played so far, they have only lost one, which came against No. 4 UCLA.

This game is predicted to be in the favor of the Gamecocks as well, with 79.7%. However, both teams thrive in space, pushing tempo and scoring in waves, so this game will come down to defensive discipline and transition coverage.

Gamecocks vs. Commodores

This game is a sneaky one. Vanderbilt has emerged as the SEC’s surprise contender, climbing into the Top 15 behind a disciplined, defense-first identity that frustrates opponents into mistakes. They have played 12 games so far and haven’t lost a single one. Offensively, they have been averaging 85.3 points per game, while holding off their opponents to just 54.3 points.

On paper, South Carolina has the edge as the game is predicted to be 94.3% in favor of them. But the Commodores will look to slow the pace, clog passing lanes, and pull South Carolina out of its 92-points-per-game comfort zone. At the end of the day, hunger will decide the outcome of this game.

For South Carolina, January isn’t about proving they belong among the nation’s elite; that question has already been answered. This stretch is about refinement. It’s about seeing how a team built on depth responds when that depth is tested, how new pieces blend under pressure, and whether the Gamecocks can maintain their defensive edge while continuing to share the ball offensively against the SEC’s best.

With the addition of Tournebize, a player who makes dunking look like child’s play, the South Carolina Gamecocks will become even more difficult to game-plan against. But how quickly that piece integrates could go a long way in shaping just how far this group can go when the stakes rise later in the season.