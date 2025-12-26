Best Upcoming Games for Geno Auriemma’s UConn This January

The Geno Auriemma-led UConn Huskies remain the gold standard of women’s college basketball. Through 12 games in the 2025–26 NCAA season, the No. 1-ranked team is still unbeaten and showing no signs of slowing down. With players like Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, and KK Arnold on the roster, the Huskies are currently averaging 89.8 points per game, while holding off their opponents to just 52.9 points.

However, that dominance hasn’t only been achieved against weak competition. Staying undefeated against teams like No. 16 USC, No. 20 Louisville, No. 6 Michigan, and Ohio State is no accident, and the head coach has been clear about why. The control UConn plays with is the product of a standard built in Storrs, one he and Dan Hurley have reinforced year after year.

“I know what it is for us and for our team. We’ve talked about it a lot,” Auriemma said as per SI. “The pressure to win is incredible at UConn. The pressure to play a certain way is incredible at UConn. But you don’t have that many players in the pros, and you don’t have that many Olympians unless they love playing under that kind of pressure.”

But for now, after their latest win over the No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes, the Huskies head into a month loaded with Big East conference play. As the season shifts gears, here’s a look at the key games UConn has lined up in the New Year.

How many games is Geno Auriemma’s UConn playing in January? Know the schedule, opponents, and more

Before the Huskies play a dense conference-heavy schedule that will test their depth, discipline, and adaptability, Auriemma’s team has two more matchups in December, which will officially kick off their conference games of the season. After their holiday break, the Huskies play against the Butler Bulldogs on December 28th and then against the Providence Friars on New Year’s Eve.

Following those games, they will play 8 games in the next month, and this is how their schedule will look:

Date Time At Opponent Location January 3rd Noon Home Seton Hall Pirates Hartford, Conn. | PeoplesBank Arena January 7th 7:30 PM Home St. John’s Red Storm Hartford, Conn. | PeoplesBank Arena January 11th 2:00 PM Away Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Neb. | CHI Health Center Omaha January 15th 7:00 PM Home Villanova Wildcats Storrs, Conn. | Harry A. Gampel Pavilion January 19th 5:00 PM Home Notre Dame Fighting Irish Storrs, Conn. | Harry A. Gampel Pavilion January 22nd 7:30 PM Away Georgetown Hoyas Washington, D.C. | CareFirst Arena January 25th Noon Away Seton Hall Pirates South Orange, N.J. January 28th 8:00 PM Home Xavier Musketeers Storrs, Conn. | Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

The UConn Huskies’ January slate features a mix of home and road matchups against familiar Big East rivals, including teams that traditionally employ contrasting styles, engage in physical half-court battles, utilize perimeter-heavy offenses, and up-tempo disruptors.

And for Geno Auriemma, these games will serve a dual purpose: building separation in the conference standings while refining rotations and late-game execution. More importantly, January often reveals how quickly younger contributors are absorbing responsibility, and whether veterans can consistently set the tone night after night.

And while January is packed with Big East games and one non-conference game, a few of those matchups will matter far more than the rest.

Games to look for: Decoding the best matchups for UConn

Huskies vs. St. John’s Red Storm

The Red Storm women, led by Joe Tartamella, are known for their “gritty” style of play and currently sit at 11-3, with their only three losses coming against Harvard, Creighton, and Villanova. While UConn is the more talented team, the Red Storm often tries to turn the game into a physical, low-scoring battle to disrupt their opponents’ rhythm. Offensively, the Red Storm is averaging 66.9 points per game, while holding off their opponents to 59.6.

UConn and St. John’s have crossed paths 55 times over the last four decades, and the numbers heavily favor Geno Auriemma’s Huskies, who have won 50 of those matchups. ESPN Analytics projects this game firmly in UConn’s favor, giving the Huskies a 99% chance to win.

Huskies vs. Villanova Wildcats

Over the last few seasons, Villanova has emerged as one of the strongest teams in the Big East conference, who play a very methodical, high-IQ style of basketball. Offensively, they are averaging 75.3 points per game and limiting their opponents to just 59.3. Out of the 12 games they have played so far, they have only lost two, against Fairfield and Princeton.

With wins over St. John’s and Seton Hall already, the Wildcats are right behind UConn in the 2025-26 Big East Standings. This game is predicted to be in the favour of the Huskies as well, with 98.5%, and the prediction is backed by history.

UConn and Villanova have locked horns with each other 54 times since 1988, and the Huskies have won 47 times.

Huskies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This is the game the entire country will be watching. Played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this is a non-conference rivalry that would feel like a Final Four matchup. The No. 18-ranked Irish have beaten UConn in three of their last four meetings, including the most recent one in December 2024, so this game will naturally come as a revenge game for Geno Auriemma and the Huskies.

The Fighting Irish currently sit at 9-2, with the only two losses coming against Michigan and Ole Miss. Offensively, they average 85.2 points per game, just 4 points less than the Huskies, while they hold off their opponents to 59.

This game will be the ultimate measuring stick for where UConn stands as the No. 1 team in the country in January.

For Geno Auriemma, these aren’t just marquee games on the calendar. They are stress tests, designed to expose weaknesses, sharpen habits, and confirm whether this UConn group is ready to meet the standard that comes with being No. 1 and the defending champion.

