Big NIL Boost for Duke’s Cameron Boozer Five Days After $339,000 Setback

Cameron Boozer is already living up to his status as a consensus top-three prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft. He has helped Duke to a 7-0 start, winning by a nation-best 36.5 points per game. His NBA-ready strength, smart decision-making, scoring, and flashes of playmaking have all stood out. But even with the on-court dominance, Boozer hit an unexpected setback off it. Now, he’s working his way back with the same confidence he shows on the floor.

His performance, coupled with his father being Carlos Boozer, would be directly proportional to his NIL value, and it would be trending upwards. However, according to On3, Boozer has lost a whopping $339,000 from November 19, which equates to -16% of his initial value. His NIL stock is experiencing a turnaround, too, as Boozer has just signed with the Michael Jordan Brand.

“Elite hoopers Sarah Strong, Kiyan Anthony, Cameron Boozer, and Cayden Boozer are joining Jordan Brand’s decorated NIL roster, which features some of the game’s top athletes, powered by Jordan Brand’s longstanding commitment to greatness on and off the court,” Nike wrote in the announcement.

Boozer, no doubt, is among the most popular athletes in the country, and more such commitments are expected to be on his way. But as humble as he could be, the young star said, “Greatness is about being consistent: showing up and trying to get better every day. Being able to follow in the footsteps of great Jordan athletes who I grew up watching, carrying forward the history and culture of the brand, is special for sure.”

Cameron Boozer’s current NIL valuation, according to On3, currently sits at $1.8 million, the seventh-highest among college basketball players and No. 35 in On3’s NIL Top 100. However, we can expect that to spike with this Jordan deal. The drop could be through the relative movement of his peers, which On3 considers. Or it could be due to a decrease in social media engagement and follower growth. A deal of this magnitude will probably fix all aspects.

USA Today via Reuters Duke Blue Devils recruits Cayden (left) and Cameron Boozer attend a game between Duke and the Arizona Wildcats at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

With this class and their recent moves in the NBA, Jordan is increasingly moving towards younger stars, mixing them with established names. The brand currently has the likes of Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson in the veterans section. The youngsters on the roster, apart from this 2025 class, include USC commit Saniyah Hall, LSU freshman Bella Hines, Penn State sophomore Kiyomi McMiller, UCLA senior Kiki Rice, and LSU junior Mikaylah Williams.

Cameron Boozer fits right in as a possible future superstar with multiple signature lines. While his NIL value recovers, his draft stock could do the same in the coming weeks.

Cameron Boozer’s Draft Stock On the Rise After 7-0 Start

Duke’s 7-0 start is the best they have had under Jon Scheyer. They have shown almost excellence in every area and are looking like a proper contender for the national championship. They continued on top of the ACC power rankings after climbing to No.4 in the recent AP Poll. Cameron Boozer is the primary reason for that. Currently, Boozer is averaging 21.1 points per game, adding 9.9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

He’s shooting 54.9% overall and 62.5% inside the arc. However, his potential signals some rapid improvement. So far, he has struggled a little with unfavorable match-ups, and his creativity could be better. It seems like nitpicking negatives, but his potential is more than what he has shown so far. The example was in his debut against Texas, where he struggled in the first half but bounced back in the second. He will need to sharpen those corners to become the consensus No.1 pick.

So far, he is going head-to-head in that race. Darryn Peterson is currently nursing a hamstring injury and is out for the immediate future, according to Bill Self. So, even if ESPN puts him at No.1 in their latest mock draft, Peterson has conceded a head start to Boozer on AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa is currently averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Dybantsa is a different player from Boozer. He is more flashy, while Boozer is a better all-around player. There are issues to iron out for both, but currently, Boozer, with an unbeaten record, has the momentum to go past both. Four out of the next five Duke opponents are ranked nationally, which includes Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State, and Texas Tech. If Boozer continues shining against the best, he will rise as a No.1 pick when a mock draft rolls around.