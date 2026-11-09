Big Ten Broadcast Catches JuJu Watkins in Disbelief After Making Career-High Mark Against Utah State

It took JuJu Watkins just two games to set a personal best and achieve a mark not seen in the NCAA in 25 years. Watkins dropped a double-double of 32 points and 16 rebounds to lead USC to a comprehensive 118-40 win. While Watkins breaks records regularly, she was a little surprised when told about a stat she registered.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Oh wow, I didn’t even know that,” Watkins said during the on-court interview after the game, when the reporter told her that her 16 rebounds were a career high.

ADVERTISEMENT

And this wasn’t the only remarkable feat Watkins achieved on the night.

“In just her 2nd game back, JuJu Watkins became the 1st Big Ten player in the last 25 years to record 30 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST, and 5 STL. No. 3 USC has scored 100 points in back-to-back games for the 1st time since 1986 😮,” the post by ESPN Insights read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watkins continues her fine scoring form. In the opening game of the season against UNLV, she registered 21 points and five rebounds. This was her first game back after spending 588 days on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Against the Utah State Aggies, USC had six players recording double-digit point totals in the game. Alongside Watkins, Saniyah Hall registered a 20-point game on 56.2% overall shooting (9-of-16) and 40% efficiency from beyond the arc (2-of-5), adding five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jazzy Davidson added another 12 points and six assists, while Sara Okeke scored 12 points and had eight rebounds. Sitaya Fagan had 11 points and five rebounds, and Laura Williams had 10 points and four rebounds.

USC finished the game shooting 60 percent from the field, recording 29 assists and committing just seven turnovers. They also had a 56-19 total rebounding advantage. Offensively, USC secured 23 rebounds to score 32 second-chance points. Defensively, the Lady Trojans restricted Utah to just 28.1 percent shooting from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win certainly marked complete two-way domination for the Trojans, and Lindsay Gottlieb certainly looked happy after the game.

The Win Marked a “Fun” Game For Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

Winning by a margin of 78 points is certainly a pleasant experience for any coach. Lindsay Gottlieb shared a similar sentiment after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Proud of our team. I thought the best of us was on display tonight. We shared the ball. We have explosive firepower on offense. We really challenged them to be better on defense coming in…So, we got to hunt improvement every single game, whether it’s a close one or not…This is a lot of fun to keep working with this group. So on to the next one,” Gottlieb said in the post-game press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Gottlieb was happy that Watkins, Hall, and Davidson carried the offensive burden on the night, she insisted that there was still room for other players to chip in offensively, given their capabilities and talent.

“…I think we’re talking about Jazzy, you know, JW and Saniyah, but I would add, you know, Kennedy and the rest of the players; they’re not one-dimensional, right? They’re excellent passers, defenders, and playmakers. And so the idea is if you’re just hunting the right play, everyone’s looks should be better. And so then it makes them all more efficient,” Gottlieb said.

For now, USC fans will just hope that the winning streak continues in their next game at home against the Charleston Cougars on Nov. 10.