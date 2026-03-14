Big 12’s LED Court Decision Under Fire as Critics Call Out Women’s Tournament Disparity

Not every technological advancement is a revolutionary one. The LED basketball court from the Big 12 was a way of “raising the bar.” Or so the conference initially thought. Quickly, the idea began to look like it was doomed from the start. Implemented at the Big 12 Tournament, multiple players complained about its quality and feel. “It was like a rug being pulled under me,” BYU’s Mihailo Boskovic said. The conference pivoted after the complaints piled up, but now there are accusations of discrimination against the women’s Big 12 players.

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The women’s Big 12 tournament started before the men’s. They were the first ones to get a taste of how the new technology works. There were some mixed reactions from the players. “Just getting used to it,” BYU guard Sydney Benally said. “Slips here and there.” Yet, the entire tournament was carried out on the new LED courts. Then came the men’s basketball tournament. They complained as well, as Texas Tech star Christian Anderson left the quarterfinal with a groin injury. That was the last straw.

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“After consultation with the coaches of our four semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the tournament,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “We look forward to a great semifinals and championship game.” It was quick action ahead of the marquee games for the conference, but there are some questions about whether they did not hear the women complaining.

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NCAA Community Accuses Big 12 Of Discrimination After Its Court Decision

“It’s incredibly shitty that the Big 12 made its women’s teams play a whole tournament on this last week but is now finally willing to abandon this terrible concept to appease the men. A round of applause for Brett Yormark,” Ben Northam of USA Today wrote.

Remember, the women are more likely to tear their ACLs and injure their knees than men. A 2016 review found female athletes tear ACLs at 3.5 times the rate of males in basketball, often from non-contact pivots or stops. Exactly one that might occur from a slippery court. It’s fortunate that no one was injured but that doesn’t mean changes shouldn’t have been made.

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Iowa State’s Addy Brown had clearly written, “Super slippery! Not a fan.” So even if it was cool-looking, some players were not in favor of it. After they announced this change, Brown sent a clear message: “😐 interesting…” she wrote. A fan fired back, writing, “None of the women complained enough. Should have been more vocal.” To which Brown simply replied, “Kinda hard to do when no one asks you about it!!” However, others have some different theory as to why the change was made.

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“Most men’s games were played on glass as well. Yesterday you had a couple high-profile injuries that I think added additional pressure to Big 12 leadership, which caused the change,” theorized a fan. It is true that only extreme incidents bring about change. Even multiple men’s players had complained about the court causing migraines and excessive slipping.

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The decision only came after an injury. Like we discussed, fortunately, no women got injured on the court, and mild complaints from the players are often brushed aside. The court was designed by ASB GlassFloor, a company out of Zurich, Switzerland. The Big 12 leased it this year for a cost of approximately $185,000. Wasting that investment was their last choice.

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“The women weren’t slipping as much as the men because they aren’t as heavy and don’t move/cut as fast. Relax, man,” commented a fan. While this might make sense at first glance. Even with lower speeds and lighter weights, the biology in women places them at a higher risk. A 2013 study concluded that “females showed significantly higher pivoting instability. ” It cited multiple factors like wider pelvis-to-femoral length ratios, more extended knee postures, greater joint laxity and more playing a part in this difference.



Regardless, the Big 12’s LED court now stands as a failed experiment. It was used in the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend as well, but not in a competitive atmosphere. It did not have any problems across FIBA and Euroleague, but only here. Maybe the company will retest the court and make some improvements before leasing it again. One thing is for sure: any American conference will think twice before experimenting with their court from here on.