Bill Fennelly is attempting to move forward following his suspension at Iowa State, but the controversy surrounding his program is becoming bigger than the incident that put him under scrutiny. While the long-time Cyclones head coach is now speaking about accountability, six former players are taking a different step, demanding the university investigate what they see as a broader pattern of misconduct.

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“I guess the simple way would be, I remember what my parents always told me,” Fennelly told a reporter when asked about how he processed the past week. His comments were recorded and uploaded to X by @cyclonefanatic.

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“You’re human, you’re gonna make mistakes, and when you make it, you’re accountable for it. You apologize for it. You say your prayers, and you work really hard to get better. And that’s what I’ve done, and that’s what I’m trying to do. So I don’t know if that’s a good or bad answer, but you guys know me, that’s where it’s coming from, so yeah, that’s where I would go.”

While Fennelly is addressing accountability, six former Iowa State women’s basketball players have sent a letter to university president David Cook and athletic director Jared Benko demanding a “trauma-informed review” of the program.

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Two of the former players have identified themselves as signatories to the letter, Maggie Espenmiller-McGray and Izabella Zingaro, while the other four have remained anonymous.

“We also call on Iowa State to protect those who come forward from retaliation, publicly acknowledge the seriousness of these concerns, and commit to lasting reforms in how student-athletes are protected,” their letter read.

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“We speak together to call for accountability in how student-athletes in this program have been treated. As former members of the Iowa State Women’s Basketball team, we experienced or witnessed conduct we considered to be verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse from coach Fennelly.”

According to the players, their attention was “renewed” to Fennelly’s conduct following his one-game suspension for making “inappropriate contact” with one of his players.

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It happened during Iowa State’s win over Illinois-Chicago on November 15. During a timeout, he scolded guard Sienna Harvey before pushing her head with his hand.

Fennelly later apologized for the incident, and following the team’s next game, for which he was suspended, Harvey and teammate Mya Babbitt publicly defended Fennelly.

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“I can see how it was perceived on the internet, but, yeah, like, he loves us and cares about us more than anyone,” Harvey said. “And I like being coached hard, so I think it was perceived differently than what it was.”

For now, all we can do is wait to see how the situation plays out. The university’s handling of the allegations and whether it takes steps to address the former players’ concerns will become just as consequential as the suspension itself.