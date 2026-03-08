Bill Self Hails Projected No. 1 Pick Darryn Peterson After Shining in New Role vs Kansas State

Sometimes the biggest impact comes from the place no one expected. On Senior Day at Allen Fieldhouse, the spotlight was supposed to belong to the Kansas Jayhawks’ departing veterans. Instead, it was freshman Darryn Peterson, who spent much of the season watching from the sidelines, who stole it. However, head coach Bill Self believes the best is still ahead.

In the game against the Kansas State Wildcats, Peterson delivered a reminder of why he’s projected as the potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-6 star scored 27 points as No. 14 Kansas rolled past the Wildcats 104–85 on Saturday. The victory helped the Kansas Jayhawks close the regular season at 22–9 (12–6 in Big 12) while clinching a double-bye in the conference tournament.

After the game ended, coach Self stood in the middle of the court and didn’t hold back on praising Darryn Peterson.

“We haven’t seen it yet. We haven’t seen the best because today you saw how easy it was when his body is feeling good, and it’s feeling better each and every week, and guys, he’s good enough to put a team on his back for two or three weeks,” the coach said.

For Peterson, the outing carried a certain significance. After an injury-hit stretch that disrupted his rhythm at times this season, the freshman came off the bench and immediately impacted the game.

The freshman shot an efficient 10-of-15 from the field, providing an offensive spark that Kansas leaned on throughout the afternoon. While the game initially stayed tight through the early stages of the first half, the Jayhawks pulled away after a nine-point run that helped them build a 46–33 lead by halftime.

Even when Kansas State trimmed the deficit to 11 in the second half, Peterson and the seniors helped shut the door. The game’s turning point came midway through the half. After C.J. Jones fouled Peterson, he was assessed a technical foul, fueling a Jayhawks run that blew the game open to 78-54 with under ten minutes to play.

Tre White posted 23 points and 11 rebounds in his final regular-season home game, while Melvin Council Jr. flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, eight rebounds, and ten assists.

This win gave the Jayhawks a much-needed confidence boost before heading into tournament play, as they dropped four of their previous six games. Now, with a double-bye secured, Kansas will begin its Big 12 Conference tournament run in the quarterfinals on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Darryn Peterson opens up about injuries and perfect timing before the postseason

After the game, Peterson took a moment to acknowledge that the road to Saturday’s performance hadn’t exactly been smooth.

During the postgame press conference, the Kansas freshman reflected on the ups and downs of a season that saw him miss time at different points due to health issues. He credited coach Bill Self for his unwavering support during those difficult stretches.

“A couple of times throughout the year, I feel like the world was stacked against me, and I feel like he always had my back the majority of them. So appreciate him for that,” he said to KU Sports.

Now, as the postseason approaches, the No. 1 projected prospect believes he’s finally finding his rhythm at the right moment.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I think it’s perfect timing as we go into the tournament, Big 12 tournament, and NCAA. So, I’m feeling probably my best I’ve felt all year.”

With Peterson rounding into form, a Kansas team that recently looked vulnerable now appears to be a legitimate title contender.