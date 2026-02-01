Bill Self Makes Concerning Admission After Darryn Peterson’s 18-Point Game in Win vs. BYU

The latest matchup between the No. 14-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 13 BYU Cougars was one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025-26 NCAA season. Why? Because this game saw two of the league’s strongest freshmen, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa, go off against each other. And head coach Bill Self and Kansas got exactly what they’ve been searching for on the Saturday afternoon, well, until they didn’t.

Inside Allen Fieldhouse, Peterson looked unstoppable against the Cougars, as he went on to pour in 18 points in just 20 minutes.

Because of him, the Jayhawks built early momentum in what became a statement 90–82 win. But even with Kansas picking up one of its most impressive victories of the season, once again, Peterson didn’t finish the game.

Two minutes and 43 seconds into the second half of the matchup, Peterson attempted a three-pointer. Not only did he miss that shot, but he also landed awkwardly on his left foot. So as soon as the Jayhawks went back on defense, he called for a sub and left the court.

While the Jayhawks still walked away with a 90-82 win, Bill Self’s postgame comments made it clear the result came with an immediate concern. Speaking to the media after the game, coach Self admitted the only sour note of this game was Peterson going down with cramps.

“That’s the best we’ve played all year long, and then we just kind of had pieces together to end it. But great day, proud of our guys, the only thing that’s unfortunate about the whole thing, although you know obviously on (Elmarko Jackson) got nixed up, and (Darryn Peterson) got cramps. But you know, Short turnaround. So you know there’s no time to really rest up because we got to take on a great team.”

But the issue isn’t cramps, it’s the pattern.

Throughout this season, Darryn Peterson has been a victim of hamstring tightness, cramping issues, and, most recently, a sprained ankle in the Jayhawks matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes earlier this month.

Due to his lingering issues, out of the 21 games that have been played so far by his team, he has been present in only 11 of them. However, even with limited minutes, Peterson still outperformed the Cougars star, Dybantsa, showcasing why Kansas views him as such a central piece moving forward.

But with his availability once again in question, Kansas now faces an all-too-familiar concern heading into the next stretch of its schedule.

What’s next for Darryn Peterson and the Jayhawks?

With this win under their belt, the Jayhawks have improved to 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12 Conference.

Three out of five losses they have faced so far came against high-ranked opponents, but their wins over other top teams as well have kept them in the conversation for championship contenders. And they are a dangerous team in the league, but Peterson’s availability plays a huge role.

While we know it was cramps that made him leave the floor, there has been no confirmation on the severity of it, leaving his availability in the next game a huge question mark.

For their next game, the Jayhawks will play against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders on February 2nd. A game predicted to be in favor of the Raiders with 57.3% by ESPN. Following that, they will lock horns with:

The Utah Utes on February 7th.

The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats on February 9th.

The No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones on February 14th.

Imago Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) looks back after dunking against BYU Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026.

With a tough slate ahead, the Jayhawks know just how much Darryn Peterson’s health will factor into their chances.

If Kansas hopes to stay in contention for a Big 12 title and remain in the national championship conversation, his durability may well decide how far this team can go. Every minute he can give the Jayhawks on the floor will matter, and the coaching staff will be watching closely to see if their freshman phenom can continue to deliver.