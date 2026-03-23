Bill Self Raises Eyebrows With Cryptic Retirement Message After Kansas’ March Madness Loss vs St. John’s

Every March Madness is followed by coaching shuffles. This year could force the Kansas Jayhawks into the market to look for a replacement, judging by head coach Bill Self and his comments on the future after the 67-65 defeat to St. John’s.

In what was an entertainingly even game, Bill Self and his Kansas team fell just short, thanks to Dylan Darling’s buzzer-beating layup to lead St. John’s to its first Sweet 16 appearance in over 25 years.

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Talking to the press after the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self answered the question about his plans rather cryptically, leaving a lot of room for speculation about whether he might consider retirement.

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Self said, “I love what I do. I need to be able to do it when I am feeling good and healthy to do it. I’ll get back home, and it will all be discussed.”

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Fans were quick to pick up on the hints Self tried to give in his answer.

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Fans try to decipher cryptic Bill Self future update

Some fans focused on Kansas and its performances in recent years under Bill Self. One fan pointed out the financials. They said, “10 million a year he’s paid. The highest of any coach in America. You can appreciate all he’s done at KU while also saying he hasn’t met KU expectations recently. Hell, even Bill himself has said that, but he must be wrong, like I am as well, I guess.”

Bill Self is the highest-paid college basketball coach right now. In fact, only former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke contract could rival Self’s financial package. And while he has been successful since his contract reflected these numbers after the 2023 renewal, Kansas’ postseason results have fallen short of expectations.

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Another fan echoed this sentiment and highlighted, “Everybody’s talking about Hubert Davis, but is Bill Self in the hot seat? Fail to make the second weekend for the fourth straight year after winning the national championship.”

Speculation surrounds Hubert Davis’ job at North Carolina after a disappointing defeat in the first round to the VCU Rams. However, Bill Self’s Kansas has been a regular-season powerhouse, only to disappoint in its last four NCAA Tournament appearances after winning the National Championship in 2022.

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This statement could reflect growing internal pressure from the program to achieve better results, especially after the close defeat to the St. John’s Red Storm.

Some asked Self to finally hang his whistle, “Please retire, Bill its time,” while other fans seemed confident about his return, “He’ll be back.”

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While the statement creates uncertainty about his future, Bill Self has not directly stated his intention to retire or move on from Kansas. And while he has rebuked retirement speculation multiple times in 2025, the 63-year-old’s health could force him to have those thoughts, especially as his statement pointed to that possibility, having undergone multiple heart procedures in recent times.

If Kansas does dive into the market, one Alabama fan is already telling the Jayhawks where not to look. They said, “Whatever y’all do, leave Nate Oats alone.”

Nate Oats has taken the Alabama Crimson Tide to tremendous heights, making Sweet 16 appearances consistently with the men’s basketball team. The 51-year-old has an $18 million buyout until April 1, but will be a big name on the shopping list for several elite teams looking for a head coach to lead their program next year.