“Blessed”: Notre Dame HC Reveals Thoughts After Hannah Hidalgo Headlines NCAA Exhibition Game in Rome

When the transfer portal opened this offseason, women’s college basketball lost a lot of big names. Stars packed their bags and picked new schools, and the buzz around Hannah Hidalgo only got louder. But she stayed. Now, the senior has kicked off her final year with 32 points in a 99-75 win over Villanova in Rome, and her head coach couldn’t be happier.

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“She’s just really special; we have a special bond. I’m blessed that God allowed me to be a part of her journey, because she’s amazing,” said HC Niele Ivey, who has coached Hidalgo for three years.

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For Hidalgo, the decision to stay was never complicated. She announced her return in an April 9 Instagram post with two words: “Run it back.” She has described Notre Dame as home and a family, and called staying a “no-brainer.”

But that connection took time to build. After last year’s Sweet 16 exit, Hidalgo spoke with Maya Moore at the Final Four. Moore told her that the championship teams she played on put their phones away during bus rides and simply talked and played games. Hidalgo said that conversation made her realize she needed to connect with her teammates outside basketball.

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And the difference was visible on the court. Notre Dame started last season 13-8, earned a No. 6 seed, and still reached its first Elite Eight since 2019. Hidalgo also set the NCAA single-season steals record with 199 along the way.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball 2026: Syracuse Vs Notre Dame FEB 26 February 26, 2026: Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo 3 shoots the ball during NCAA Women s Basketball game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260226_zma_c04_163.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree475922

But Hidalgo was quick to point out that the connection went both ways. She made sure to give credit to her teammates as well.

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“We love each other, and you can tell on the court just playing with each other, we’re so connected, and that just shows how much more we can give ’cause it’s our first game, completely different team. We were able to come out and do what we did today. And so that just goes to show like our connection, and we have so much more to give,” Hidalgo said post-game.

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The Irish roster looks very different from last year. Cassandre Prosper was drafted by the Washington Mystics, KK Bransford transferred to UCLA, and several seniors graduated. Princeton transfer Madison St. Rose and a group of freshmen came in to fill the gaps.

The relationship has also brought plenty of success for Hidalgo. She has won back-to-back ACC Player of the Year awards, three straight ACC Defensive Player of the Year awards, and the 2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She enters this season as a preseason All-American and is projected as a WNBA lottery pick in 2027. Staying in that setting looks like a smart move.

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Hidalgo’s 32-point night in Rome

Her performance in Rome offered an early glimpse of that connection. Hidalgo shot 11-of-19 from the floor and added eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals at the Eternal City Tip-Off.

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She set the tone early, scoring Notre Dame’s first two baskets and assisting on the next two. The Irish led 20-13 after one quarter. By halftime, Hidalgo had 18 points, and Notre Dame was up 45-26.

She also produced a first-half highlight. She leaped like an NFL safety to intercept a Villanova pass, then jumped again out of bounds to save the ball before passing to a teammate.

This was her ninth career game with at least 32 points and her 21st with 30 or more.

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Villanova’s Jasmine Bascoe scored 26 points, but she could not slow Hidalgo down. And Hidalgo did not do it alone. St. Rose finished with 17 points, and freshman Jenica Lewis had 11, and fellow freshman Jacy Abii added 10 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Five Irish players scored at least 10.

That was exactly the point Hidalgo made after the game. With a new-look roster playing together for the first time, Notre Dame’s scoring came from all over the floor.

Next up, the No. 13 Irish host Stonehill on Friday. If Hidalgo is right, this group may only be getting started.