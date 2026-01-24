Brawl Erupts at County Finals Basketball Game After Parent Is Tased

Parents usually drive down to a basketball game of their middle schooler to have a good time. Watch their child make a few shots, possibly win the game, and go for ice cream later. When the parents came out at an Eastern Kentucky middle school County Finals, they had no idea what awaited them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Emmalena and Carr Creek Elementary squared off in the A-Team Championships at Knott County Central High School. During the final quarter, all hell broke loose. Carr Creek led Emmalena 48-30, and a fight broke out away from the camera. The reason for such a brutal incident is unknown. However, as officials and coaches intervened, the two parties were pulled apart, and a bloodied player was seen on the scene. Even the parents were involved in the brawl to the point that a man was tased.

“They just tased Ryan,” the announcer said, as Ryan dropped to the floor. “This ball game is over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

(This is a developing story…)