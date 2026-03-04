‘Breaking Point for Me’: Kaiya Wynn Exits Lady Vols Program After Kim Caldwell’s Senior Night Decision

Senior Night is supposed to be a celebration. However, for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers senior guard, Kaiya Wynn, it became a breaking point.

On Tuesday, Wynn announced that she is stepping away from the Lady Vols basketball program, citing her final appearance at Thompson-Boling Arena as the moment that pushed her to make the decision.

“For the past five years, I have given my all for Tennessee and have not regretted doing so once. Obviously, my last two seasons on the team have been less than ideal for many reasons, but the one night I was most looking forward to was senior night,” Wynn wrote on X. “As someone who has never started a career game, I was hoping to start in my last appearance in Thompson-Boling. That obviously did not happen, and to be asked to check into the game with 15 seconds left while losing was not how I wanted to spend my final moments in my arena after five years. Although that was not the sole reason, it was the breaking point for me.”

The moment came during the Lady Vols’ 87–77 loss to the No. 5-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on the final day of the regular season. In that game, Kaiya Wynn hoped to be in the starting lineup as it was her last game at home. However, not only did she not start the game, but Wynn sat on the sidelines until Coach Kim Caldwell asked her to sub in the game with only 15 seconds left on the clock before the final buzzer. An offer which she ultimately declined.

Tennessee traditionally gives its seniors the starting nod in their final home appearance, regardless of role. That expectation, combined with the emotional weight of five years in Knoxville, made the night especially significant for Wynn.

Moreover, the final two seasons have been challenging for the young star.

An Achilles tear wiped out what would have been her fourth year even before it began.

In her final year, she has appeared in just nine games, where she averaged just 5.7 minutes on the floor.

So in the end, the weight of it all became too much for her to ignore. Still, Kaiya Wynn emphasized that she didn’t make her decision out of bitterness toward her teammates or the program.

“I have the utmost love and respect for my teammates and this program, and wish everyone nothing but the best. Thank you, Lady Vol Nation, for the past 5 years, you all made this kid from Tennessee so extremely happy.”

While Wynn’s chapter in Knoxville closes on a personal note, the Lady Vols’ 2025-26 NCAA season is far from over.

As Kaiya Wynn Steps Away, Pressure Mounts on Kim Caldwell

The timing of Wynn’s exit comes during a difficult period for head coach Kim Caldwell.

Though the head coach hasn’t commented on her departure yet, the Lady Vols dropped six consecutive SEC games to close their regular season before securing the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament.

Despite the late skid, the team finished 8–8 in SEC play, tied with three other programs.

“It’s harder this year than it was last year,” Caldwell said after the Vanderbilt loss, addressing the team’s late-season struggles. “I think that is something that we need to do a better job of explaining that you have to show up every single night.… It’s a league where it’s the best players in the country, the best league in the country.”

But now, the Lady Vols will turn their focus to postseason play at Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Still without Kaiya Wynn on the roster, coach Caldwell’s squad will miss a veteran presence on their side. And if you put yourself in her shoes for a moment, staying five years at one Division I program in an era where players transfer at the first sign of change. That kind of commitment isn’t something you see every day.