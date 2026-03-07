Bruce Pearl Announces Decision Around Travis Steele’s $2500 Punishment After Miami’s Historic 31–0 Achievement

The Miami RedHawks have made history this season after their overtime win over the Ohio Bobcats. With a perfect regular season under the belt, head coach Travis Steele will feel happier after hearing Bruce Pearl’s decision regarding the Miami RedHawks head coach’s $2500 MAC punishment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was on the TNT panel during Travis Steele’s interview when the matter was raised. Travis Steele incurred a $2,500 fine levied by the MAC for pushing over the DJ equipment during Miami (Ohio)’s game against Western Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Pearl announced on the live network that he will donate an identical amount to a charity of Steele’s choice after being asked by one of his fellow presenters to take on the burden of the MAC fine on the Miami (OH) head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Pearl has publicly voiced his opinion against Miami (OH)’s NCAA Tournament aspirations, stating that he would rather prefer to see an Auburn Tigers team failing to even go positive in their overall record over the undefeated RedHawks because of the difference in schedule strength.

(This is a developing story…)