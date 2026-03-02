Bruce Pearl Breaks Silence After USC Cut Ties With Leading Scorer Chad Baker-Mazara

Announcing the departure of a college basketball team’s leading scorer mid-season is quite something. But to do that in March, when magic and madness unionize every year in the NCAA, is a damning indictment. That is exactly what has happened in men’s college basketball as the USC Trojans parted ways with Chad Baker-Mazara.

The USC Trojans released a statement announcing the 26-year-old’s departure from the college program. Chad was having his best season to date in what has been a long college basketball career, averaging 18.5 points per game for the USC Trojans.

A college journeyman, Chad spent two years playing for the Auburn Tigers under Bruce Pearl, who broke his silence and narrated the 26-year-old’s high draft stock last year and his obvious talents on the court.

“On a good day, last year in the NBA draft… he would’ve been about the 20th best player taken… but we all know Chad has bad days. An incredibly talented kid with a real gift,” said Bruce Pearl about Chad Baker-Mazara.

Chad Baker-Mazara featured in USC’s loss to Nebraska but sat most of the second half out after a hard fall upon his attempt to block a shot.

