Bruce Pearl Draws Criticism for What He Said About Caitlin Clark, Lisa Bluder on CBS

Bruce Pearl is known for giving no-holds-barred admissions. One such recent comment concerning Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder opened the floodgates for negative fan reactions.

Since parting ways with his coaching career at Auburn, Bruce Pearl has been busy donning multiple caps. He has been working as an ambassador for Auburn and also working as a special assistant to the athletic director. While things are seemingly going nicely for Pearl, a fatal error on a broadcasting panel came to bite him back.

“Iowa women’s basketball. No superstar Caitlin Smith. No Hall of Fame coaches. C. Vivian Stringer …. No Lisa Blunder,” said Pearl, totally messing up the names of two of the biggest names basketball has ever seen as he joined the CBS Sports desk ahead of the Big Ten women’s championship game in Indianapolis between second-seeded Iowa and top-seeded UCLA.

Now, naturally, that comment did not sit well with the viewers. Lisa Bluder and Caitlin Clark are not a mid-level coach-student duo whose names can be forgotten, but they are two of the best who have ever done it. Bluder has already set herself as a future Hall of Fame coach, while Caitlin Clark is believed to be a generational talent whose name single-handedly moves brands.

And yet Pearl got their names mixed up in such a fashion. Pearl, however, was quick to correct himself immediately, but social media wasn’t that forgiving.

Fans Hit Back at Bruce Pearl’s Fiasco On the CBS Desk

If Bruce Pearl thought rectifying his mistake was going to salvage the situation, he was wrong, as social media is unforgiving and even a genuine faux pas isn’t exempt from scrutiny, as fans were quick to latch on.

“Bro literally coached at Iowa and can’t get the names right,” said a fan talking about Pearl’s history with Iowa.

Iowa was part of Pearl’s early days in coaching when he transitioned from Stanford and joined the staff under Tom Davis as an assistant. Naturally, he was quite young and inexperienced at that time, but he took the job head-on, recruiting and scouting new players. Though his association with the program was only for six years (1986-1992), the time there would shape his formative career as a coach.

“The funny part is Pearl was an assistant at Iowa under Tom Davis in the 90s,” said another, pointing out the same.

When you spend time with a certain program, you become aware of its roster, and that was not the case with Pearl, which the fans took offense to. Obviously, Lisa Bluder had not joined the program yet and took on her full-fledged role with the Hawkeyes in 2000.

“That’s a true blunder,” said another fan, highlighting the mispronunciation of Lisa Bluder’s name.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 1, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and head coach Lisa Bluder talk with teammates in a huddle against the LSU Lady Tigers in the third quarter in the finals of the Albany Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

That’s not a name that you can miss, feels the fan. Bluder is the winningest coach in Big Ten history with a record of 528–254 in conference play. She has guided Iowa to multiple postseason appearances and won 5 Big Ten Tournament titles, and that amounts to something. But now a simple name slip has tarnished Lisa Bluder’s reputation, the fans feel.

“Is he drunk?” asked another fan as to what led to this mishap.

No, Bruce Pearl wasn’t drunk by any means, but he simply got the names wrong, and now he is paying a price for that. Caitlin Clark’s name comes easily to anyone who follows basketball. CC is women’s basketball these days, and her name is synonymous with the sport, with her huge appeal, and yet disaster struck.

Bruce Pearl’s fumble might have been truly spontaneous, but the fans are fans flooded social media to disapprove of the gaffe. Understandably, Bruce has a lot on his plate right now, especially with his son’s team underperforming, and that might be weighing on him.

Whatever the case may be, Bruce will probably now choose to tread carefully if he does not want to be on the receiving end of further “trolling” coming his way.