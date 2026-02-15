Bruce Pearl Offers No Filter Over Live Criticism of Ohio State’s $12.5M Ryan Day Decision

It wasn’t the final score of Ohio State’s loss to UVA that caused a stir, but a fiery on-air critique from announcer Gus Johnson that cut to the heart of the school’s financial priorities. Gus went on record to say something sinister that highlighted what’s wrong with the system in college athletics today

“The difference between UVA and Ohio State is… UVA paid for their players. Ohio State gave all their money to Ryan Day,” went Johnson, and this exact moment was shared by Bruce Pearl on his X handle with the caption-“Facts.”

After leading Ohio State to a national title, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day had agreed to a new contract that made him the country’s second-highest-paid head coach. The seven-year deal was valued at “$12.5 million in total annual compensation” (which will be his base salary) for the entire deal.

The deal made Day the country’s second-highest-paid coach behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart. While Virginia has been aggressive in securing NIL support to attract and retain basketball talent because of good financial investments, Ohio State has already publicized that football is its flagship program, allowing basketball to slip into mediocrity.

Bruce Pearl, highlighting Gus Johnson’s comment, has now gotten to the heart of the problem for Ohio, where basketball will always play second fiddle. Ohio will mostly go down as a football school that tried its hand at basketball. The 16-9 record will also not help if they try to make an argument in the case.

Though criticism is part of any game in college football’s defense of the Ohio State Buckeyes, this same sport has generated $254.9 million in total athletic revenue, with football making the bulk of its earnings – $180 million. So $12.5 million out of that shouldn’t be a problem, but it’s like they say, if one department suffers, the ones doing well stick out like a sore thumb, and it has caught both Gus Johnson and Bruce Pearl’s eye.

Well, financial discrimination was one thing; Ohio now also has another internal team issue to sort out before its next game against Wisconsin.

Ohio State Loses Out On the Services of Charismatic Star Guard John Mobley Jr

Well, as if things couldn’t have gotten any worse, Ohio has found itself suffering a double blow as it has now lost out on its second leading scorer, John Mobley Jr. Mobley didn’t play the last game against Virginia and is now expected to miss out on extended game time because of a hand injury.

The injury in question occurred during Ohio State’s Big Ten matchup with USC, which will put him out for a chunk of the games during the closing end of the season. The Buckeyes are still hopeful about his return, but no clear date for his return has been provided.

The sophomore Mobley Jr has averaged 15.1 ppg, 2.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and a 42.2 FG% this season, and was one of the players who promised hope to Jake Diebler’s match, who haven’t had things going their way so far, despite having talented players on the roster.

Which makes you wonder, would a better NIL budget made things easier? Well, Gus Johnson certainly feels so, and he believes that if some money can be channeled from football to basketball, it will do wonders.

“I’m going to have to call President [Ted] Carter and ask him if he can just show some love in the pocketbooks for the Buckeyes’ basketball team,” went Johnson on what could change the scenario for Ohio.

So now the question remains, will Ted Carter answer the call and rescue Ohio from this mess, or does more suffering lie in their path?