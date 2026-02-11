Bruce Pearl Raises NBA-Level Concern Over Darryn Peterson’s Situation

Darryn Peterson has the talent of a No. 1 NBA draft pick, but he’s developing a reputation for watching games from the bench and it’s starting to worry people at the next level. His 2025-26 NCAA season has been anything but smooth. Every game that Peterson has been a part of has felt like two completely different stories. One time, he is a clutch shot-maker and the face of Kansas’ future. Another, he is watching the games from the bench, and lately, those matchups he hasn’t been a part of are starting to get attention.

So far, Peterson has missed 11 of Kansas’ 24 games due to a mix of hamstring issues, an ankle sprain, and illness. And though his scoring ability and projections as a potential No. 1 overall pick are well justified, his recurring absences have quietly raised eyebrows. That’s where Bruce Pearl comes in.

In a recent appearance on TNT Sports, the former Auburn head coach didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room.

“They’re really good with him. They’re really good without him. The difference is he doesn’t have the ball in his hands. When he’s not playing out, the other guys that got to do more. I don’t think this is going to affect his draft stock because I think everybody that I talked to in the league, he still looks like the number one guy. But if I was coaching in the NBA, I’m sorry, I would have some concern… My job is to coach the team. My job is to win championships. General manager can make another decision. I would be a little concerned about just how tough he is,” he said.

We have already established that Darryn Peterson is still widely viewed as the top prospect in his class. But durability and perception of durability can matter when franchises are preparing to invest millions into a cornerstone player.

When Peterson is on the floor, there is no doubt that he has been electric. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc. His powerful drives through contact, smooth pull-ups, and deep-range confidence make him the ideal player for a league like the NBA.

Take the Kansas’ February 2 win over No. 13 Texas Tech, for example. In that game, Peterson drilled two critical three-pointers in the final 80 seconds to seal a 64–61 victory.

Still, the interruptions are impossible to ignore. A persistent hamstring injury sidelined him for seven straight games earlier in the season, followed by a brief recurrence. He later missed the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State due to an ankle sprain and, most recently, sat out a marquee matchup against No. 1 Arizona with flu-like symptoms.

For Kansas, the silver lining is that the Jayhawks have proven they can win both with and without their freshman star, which is backed by a statement upset over Arizona during his latest absence. But from an NBA evaluation standpoint, the conversation shifts slightly.

How Does Darryn Peterson’s Draft Stock Look?

Despite the missed games, Peterson is still projected as a top-five pick, and many evaluators continue to see him as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

But if you are wondering what attracts the NBA front offices towards him? It’s:

His physical profile and offensive versatility.

Can function as a primary initiator or a secondary playmaker.

His shot creation is advanced for his age, and his improved decision-making within Kansas’ system has helped ease earlier concerns about high-usage tendencies.

When it comes to defense, he flashes the ability to guard multiple perimeter positions, using his length to disrupt passing lanes and contest shots.

Imago Oct 28, 2025; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Fort Hays State Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Around the league, the belief is that as long as he finishes the season healthy, the questions around his future in the NBA will fade. But Pearl’s comments underscore a reality of the pre-draft process: executives and coaches often evaluate differently. General managers may prioritize long-term upside. But coaches, tasked with winning immediately, tend to weigh reliability and physical toughness more heavily.

For now, the Jayhawks will play the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones for their next game on February 14th. And Darryn Peterson’s availability remains a question mark.

With only seven games left in the regular season, it isn’t about how talented he is, but how often he can show it.